LMU hosted a booster clinic in collaboration with Inspire Diagnostics on October 24. This booster clinic follows the approval of a new bivalent booster, aiming to protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19, as well as the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
During the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many vaccines and boosters have been offered to the general public as a way to stop the spread of the virus as new variants, such as the Omicron variant, have become more prevalent. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a new bivalent booster became available as of Sept. 2, 2022, and offers wider protection in comparison to the previous booster vaccines.
The new bivalent booster offers protection against both the original strain that caused COVID-19, as well as the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. The previous monovalent booster only offered protection against the original strain that caused COVID-19, with decreased effectiveness against the Omicron variants in comparison to the new bivalent booster.
When asked if enough people have gotten booster vaccines, Matthew Jones, a CPT2 respiratory therapist with Inspire Diagnostics, said, “I think it could be more, but you know, as people become more knowledgeable and aware of actually what this COVID-19 really is, then it's up to them to make a decision whether they want to get it or not.”
According to the CDC, 9.7% of the population in California have received the new bivalent booster vaccine, and 59.2% of the population have received their full vaccination and the first booster shot as well.
“As far as you know, you should do this, you should do that, you know, research and then make your decision whether it's right for you or if it's not right for you,” said Jones when asked if more people in LA County should put a greater emphasis on booster shots or COVID-19. He continued, “But you know, my thing is, do your research. Just don't take it because it's the thing to do. You take it because that's something that you feel is right that you want to do."
Within LA county, there have been a total of over 3 million cases reported since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the LA County Department of Public Health. Cases have slowed down since their summer peak according to data put forward by the LA County Department of Public Health, but the threat of COVID-19 still looms given the near 900 new cases daily as of Oct.25, 2022.
“If you kind of see a lot of COVID-19 cases emerge in certain circles then they all get COVID-19 even though people are vaccinated,” said Zoe Wong, a junior biology major, when asked if they thought the booster shot is effective. Wong continued, “So the booster does help but also, socially, there are more things we could do.”
Since March of 2020, 1,178 total students have contracted and reported COVID-19 cases at LMU. This figure does not include the total employees and visitors who have also reported cases of COVID-19 while on campus.
Students who have not yet received the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot but are interested in receiving their vaccine are encouraged to use resources through the LA County Department of Public Health. While the LMU on-campus vaccination center is no longer in operation, resources to schedule a vaccine appointment can be found here.
