LMU’s new Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Center held its official inauguration on Jan. 18. The event was conducted virtually and commemorated the National Day of Racial Healing.
As previously covered by the Loyolan, the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) selected LMU to launch a TRHT Center last fall, with aims to “pursue the shared goal of preparing the next generation of leaders and thinkers to break down racialized practices and to dismantle the false belief in a hierarchy of human value.”
The AAC&U is an international organization that works on fostering and advancing the “vitality and democratic purposes of undergraduate liberal education.” One of 19 recently elected universities, LMU’s official TRHT Center launch will be held on Feb. 24.
Inaugurating the TRHT Center on the National Day of Racial Healing was intentional “to engage the campus community in this nationwide effort,” said Ariane White, Ed.D., the director of the center.
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the United States, initiated this day and has hosted six following this last commemoration. Their goal is to “create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.”
When founding this day, the organization saw it as an opportunity for “individuals, communities and organizations to acknowledge our shared humanity, restore our trust in each other, build authentic relationships and inspire collective action.”
The TRHT Center's inauguration focused largely on Rx Racial Healing, a term coined by Gail Christopher, D.N., N.D., who is the founder of the TRHT initiative. Her medical background inspired the name, as Rx means prescription. “She is basically saying that the prescription for our country is one that requires healing from what she calls 'a belief in a false hierarchy of human value,'" said White.
According to White, the structure of the TRHT Center that Christopher created posits that “in order to truly address the inequities that are baked into our institutions and society at every level, we need to come together with each other, to hear each other’s stories, to connect deeply with each other’s humanity as a way of healing from the ways in which we have been divided.”
The TRHT Center Alliance aims to “amplify, support and expand upon the amazing work happening around campus to foster inclusivity and a deep sense of belonging for everyone,” said White.
In the future, White hopes to “develop capacity among faculty and staff to facilitate community-building practices grounded in the restorative justice tradition and intergroup dialogue focused on antiracism and equity."
White also expressed that the center aims to collaborate and coordinate with other programs and groups across campus to "deepen connections across lines of difference and to create the conditions where lasting change can happen in ways that honor everyone’s needs and voice.”
The TRHT Center has not officially opened yet, and will have its launch shortly after LMU’s Parents Weekend. A lunch will follow the event, which will be held in St. Robert’s Auditorium.
Probably should at least be upfront and honest and explain to the LMU students that this is all part of pushing the abhorrent doctrine of Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Critical Race Theory (CRT) makes race the prism through which its proponents analyze all aspects of American life—and do so with a degree of persistence that has helped CRT impact all of American life. CRT underpins the scourge and deadliness of identity politics, an ongoing effort to reimagine the United States as a nation riven by groups, each with specific claims on victimization. In entertainment, as well as the education and workforce sectors of society, CRT is well-established, driving decision-making according to skin color—not individual value and talent. Hardly the dream of Martin Luther King, Jr., whose memory we recently honored with his holiday. Quite the opposite, in fact. As Critical Theory ideas become more familiar to the viewing public in everyday life, CRT’s intolerance becomes “normalized,” along with the idea of systemic racism for Americans, weakening public and private bonds that create trust and allow for civic engagement. Such appears to be the case with LMU being duped into becoming a vessel and satellite of the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation center, beginning with the false implication that LMU was so special that it was "selected" to become one.
