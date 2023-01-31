LMU is planning to change its Honors Program admissions process, effective this semester.
In previous admissions cycles, applications were sent out to all accepted students regardless of point-based academic indicators of success, such as grade point average (GPA) and standardized test scores. The new process will select certain candidates to apply based on their GPA, test scores and written responses found in their undergraduate applications.
At issue is the manner in which LMU applicants are approached to apply for the Honors Program, which formerly provided all admitted students with an invitation to apply. The new changes being implemented by LMU mark a return to selection based on GPA, test scores and written responses alone.
“Going forward, invitations to apply will be sent directly to admitted first-year students based on their GPAs and responses to written portions of their undergraduate application that show their commitment to the University’s values and the requirements of the Honors Program,” confirmed José Badenes, S.J., associate provost for undergraduate education. “Any admitted student can still apply to the Program, and we encourage all those who are interested to do so.”
The change is drawing criticism from members of the Honors Program for its supposed reversal of recent diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including criticisms from Associate Professor of Management and Sustainability Trevor Zink, Ph.D., who was appointed as director of the Honors Program in May 2020, shortly before George Floyd’s murder. He said the aftermath of the tragedy inspired him to push for changes within the Program, driven by DEI initiatives.
According to Zink, marked changes have been introduced since his appointment as director of the Program, including the implementation of admissions policies that have reportedly led to increased diversity in the Honors Program. However, those initial changes are being altered for the upcoming admissions cycle, leaving Zink and multiple students of the program upset by the decision.
Zink outlined how the Program’s diversity has been made a focus in recent cycles, including a strategic restructuring of the admissions process. “We changed things by inviting everyone to apply [to the Honors Program],” explained Zink. “Every LMU applicant for the last two years [was made eligible usually within a week of applying to LMU]. After they finished their LMU application, they got an email from me saying, ‘Here's the Honors Program, maybe you'd be interested.’”
This question of access to the Honors application has inspired students to form the Equity Project, which aims to redress marginalization within the Program. Approaching every LMU applicant with the Honors application has been an attempt at redressing the Program’s accessibility.
“Some schools, particularly in low-income areas, don’t offer many [Advanced Placement] or Honors courses, putting those students at a disadvantage when competing against students from schools with many opportunities to do college-level, weighted and Honors courses, which contribute to a higher GPA,” said Equity Project leaders Lisette Gonzalez, Noopur Barve, Mateo-Luis Planas and Lauren Campbell in an email to the Loyolan.
According to statistics given to the Loyolan by Zink, the Honors Program at LMU has been a historically majority-white organization, with white students making up more than 60% of the students admitted into the Program in 2017. However, Zink said he and students in the Program have been working to make Honors significantly more diverse. The most recent admissions cycle saw students of color make up nearly 70% of those admitted to the Program, according to Zink’s statistics. LMU's overall population is 41.2% white, according to the latest data provided by the University.
Zink told the Loyolan he eliminated point-based academic indicators of success — such as GPA — because of the variance in available resources to different communities of color.
“The people who get left out of knowing about the Honors Program is not a random sample … And the reason is that students who come from well-resourced high schools, students who come from families who have parents who have gone to college, students who come from wealthy neighborhoods that have high schools that can afford really good guidance counselors — they know the ropes better, they're going to have heard about things like honors programs at universities,” explained Zink.
While all potential students can still apply to the Program, the leaders of the Equity Project said they believe that altering the admissions strategy could be detrimental to diversity within the Honors Program.
“An open invitation policy lets more students know about the Honors Program and ensures that everyone feels welcome and encouraged to apply,” said the Equity Project leaders in an email statement. “We’ve heard from many Honors students that if they hadn’t received an invitation, they would never have applied to the Honors Program. Being invited to apply prompts students who otherwise would not apply … feel empowered enough to do so.”
When the Loyolan asked if the change might prompt unintended reversals of DEI initiatives, Badenes responded:
“It appears you have been told that using GPA as one of the factors for inviting specific students to apply for the Honors Program will result in a lack of diversity among our Honors scholars,” said Badenes. “I don’t agree with that premise, since it implies that a more diverse student population is unable to achieve academic success, and that kind of thinking is reductionist and unwelcome.”
Zink concluded by calling upon the LMU community to recognize the work that must be done to address existing DEI concerns.
“Following George Floyd’s murder, there was significant momentum toward DEI ... However, [considering] the momentum at the highest levels of the LMU administration ... the pendulum has started to swing the other way,” said Zink. Referring to Undergraduate Admissions' involvement in the Honors application as a "takeover," Zink added that it “should be troubling to everyone in the LMU community. It signals that our public commitments to DEI may just have been words after all.”
