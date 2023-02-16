When a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 at around 4:15 a.m. local time, thousands of people were left killed or without shelter. The earthquake affected areas including southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria. Today, the death toll has risen to more than 40,000 in the two countries.
According to NPR, delivery of international aid to rescue teams and survivors is slow to arrive while local search teams struggle to find survivors among the debris.
Amidst the struggle to recover from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the crisis is personally significant to some LMU students.
Naz Kask, junior marketing major and vice president of the LMU International Turkish Students Association (ITSA), tabled at Wellness Wednesday with other students from the association to raise money and spread awareness to LMU students.
“I am fortunate enough to not have family members or people I know who have been impacted by this, but I’m half Turkish. My whole mom’s side is Turkish. I [lived] in Turkey for over eight years,” said Kask. “It's a part of my culture to really help when in need. I think that's really what being a Turkish person is about; we’re there for each other no matter where we are.”
Emin Ahmetoglu (‘21), who founded the LMU ITSA, explained his response to the crisis. “I’m trying to navigate what to do, what we can do and all the help we can give to our country, and most importantly spread awareness,” said Ahmetoglu. “Especially given how the U.S. culture is based around individualism, we’re coming from a place where everything is more collective, so we wish to raise that awareness.”
In the critical days following the earthquake, civilians joined the search for survivors. “There are people screaming for help under the rubble and not enough people to go rescue them, not enough equipment, not enough money,” said Kask.
“Right now, we need help for those who are [being] taken out of the debris and in need of immediate assistance regarding shelter, clothing and canned food,” said Ahmetoglu.
Kask, alongside other students in LMU’s ITSA, worked at Wellness Wednesday on Feb. 8 to raise money for aid in Syria and Turkey, offering baked goods in exchange for donations. They also hoped to increase awareness of the crisis and inform LMU students on what they can do to help.
“We were just trying to raise money [and] raise awareness of what was going on, how serious the situation was and how many lives it’s affecting and how long term it will be affecting these people's lives,” explained Kask.
“I posted about it on my social media consistently trying to inform people because none of the big influencers [or] celebrities were posting about it, which is saddening,” she continued. “You see all these people dying in the Middle East, and no one’s talking about it … People think, in the West, that Middle Easterners are so immune to devastating issues like humanitarian crises.”
More than $2,000 was raised at the bake sale, and Kask plans to donate these proceeds to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and AHBAP — two organizations that are seeking aid for survivors as rescue teams attempt to locate survivors.
“It’s just really important to understand that a little goes a long way. We were able to make such a big contribution because it’s collectively helping,” said Kask. “There have been such generous donations that helped out so many.”
Through connecting with other Turkish international students via WhatsApp, ITSA was able to communicate with students outside the LMU community as well. These students helped Kask to stay up to date with the changing needs of rescue and survival teams.
“We can all let each other know what the Turkish Embassy needs from us — what type of donations, where we should send out the money to … just to hold each other accountable, in case anything goes wrong, in case anyone needs help,” she said.
Through this communication, Kask and ITSA were able to find more opportunities to help. “We’re actually having someone from Netflix match our donation by triple the amount,” continued Kask. Kask explained that some companies, such as Netflix match or even triple donations made towards charity.
As Turkey and Syria continue to aid survivors and recover from the losses caused by the earthquake, Kask also encourages LMU students to stay informed about the issue. “Even one share, posting it on your story or talking about it to your friend … anything to bring awareness,” she said.
“It’s crucial to remind ourselves that these people really need our help ... the $5 donation that you make … is crucial. It’s extremely helpful," said Ahmetoglu. “We have a saying in Turkish: As it drips, it becomes a lake. Anything you contribute creates an immense impact.”
