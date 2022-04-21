The University has recently sanctioned three Sorority and Fraternity Life (SFL) organizations on campus at LMU due to violations of various campus policies related to Greek life. Amongst Delta Sigma Phi, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Chi, all three shared a breach of the alcohol and drug policy set by LMU.
Associate Director of Sorority and Fraternity Life Devin Walker described the allegations against the three organizations by stating, "The violations against Delta Sigma Phi are related to concerns around social events. For Phi Delta Theta, the allegations are related to hazing new members. Sigma Chi's allegations are also related to hazing, but they were also sanctioned for their conduct at Lip Sync and Stroll Off."
Former IFC President Jackson Oehmler talked about University sanctions and how they work in a statement sent to the Loyolan. “As I understand it, reports made to school officials are taken to Public Safety and then an investigation occurs. The findings from this investigation are then taken to the school's conduct office where decisions over sanctions are made," he said.
In his comment, he also highlighted that the IFC executive board is not involved with allocating sanctions or punishments. He stated that the IFC executive board does not, and has not in the past, functioned as a judicial board.
As a whole, the actions of all three fraternities warranted very different reactions. "All of our sanctions this semester come because of issues with the school and the broader Westchester neighborhood. Additionally, these issues are largely resolved at this time. After hosting several large social events at our homes last semester, noise complaints were filed by Westchester residents. As a result of these complaints, we were sanctioned to create an educational workshop to help familiarize our chapter with LMU's Community Relations Guidelines," stated Delta Sigma Phi President Harrison Peraino in a statement sent to the Loyolan.
Based on LMU's current chapters list, Delta Sigma Phi has not had previous sanctions or infractions prior to the spring 2022 semester. This is significantly different from the two other organizations, namely Phi Delta Theta, who have had violations or sanctions from the University in the spring 2019 semester, fall 2019 semester, spring 2020 semester and spring 2022 semester.
In both the spring 2020 and 2022 semesters, Phi Delta Theta's sanctions were cited for violating anti-hazing policies. In 2020, the University stated its implementation rationale as, "Discovery of climate and culture issues within the chapter related to the following policy." The implementation rationale of 2022 was similarly quoted as "Reports of alleged harm to new members that may violate the following policies."
Sigma Chi faces similar allegations, with one of the University's implementation rationales against the organization being, "harmful conduct at a community event as well as reports of harm to new members and the general sorority and fraternity community that may violate the following policies." Apart from sharing an infraction on the alcohol and drug policy with the other two organizations and the anti-hazing policy with Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Chi also holds a violation against the student-on-student sexual and interpersonal misconduct policy.
The Loyolan reached out to Tyler Sorrell, the President of Sigma Chi, for an interview, but was unable to receive a comment in time for publication.
“I will say that I trust the school and know that they are always attempting to look out for the IFC fraternities' best interests. They might make decisions that students might not always agree with, but that is up to their discretion," commented Oehmler on the topic of University sanctions.
All organizations were sanctioned for different reasons, and the sexual and interpersonal misconduct policy only related to one fraternity. In the case of Delta Sigma Phi, their policy infractions were based solely on community relations with the surrounding neighborhood and some alcohol violations from members consuming alcohol during an on-campus chapter meeting.
"We accept that this was our wrongdoing, and we have been having ongoing conversations as a chapter, with our alumni board and with our national organization about how we can formalize our chapter meetings and enforce stricter chapter policies to avoid this in the future. I'm happy to say that it has not been an issue since having those conversations," stated Peraino.
Apart from Peraino, Oehmler and Walker, the Loyolan reached out to Mathew Androvett and Nelson Davis, the Phi Delta Theta President and President of Beta Theta Pi, respectively. They did not respond to requests for comments.
The Loyolan also reached out to LMU Survivors, the Dean of Students Terri Mangione, the Title IX Coordinator Sara Trivedi and the Director of Student Leadership and Development Andrea Niemi, but did not receive a response in time for publication.
"This is the first year since the pandemic where our organizations are fully on-campus, and we are beginning to understand what is expected of us by SFL and by LMU in general. As Delta Sig, we have met every challenge this semester as an opportunity to learn from our mistakes and avoid those mistakes in the future. We continue to be thankful for the school's assistance in helping us refine our policies and practices and to the LMU community for their continued goodwill towards our organization," finished Peraino in his statement.
