As covered previously by the Loyolan, Pope Francis met with university students on Feb. 24 to discuss the plight of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.
The Building Bridges event hosted by Loyola University Chicago featured an array of delegations from different countries presenting their views on the prescheduled topics.
Attending the event from LMU was sophomore theological studies and Spanish double major Jesus "Paco" Estrada. Estrada attended as a delegate who spoke directly to Pope Francis.
Estrada represents both the Pacific region and LMU, which was the lead institution in the Pacific region of the United States. The other delegate from the Pacific region, Lorena-Delgado Márquez, talked about the socioeconomic and educational opportunities that aren't available to migrants and the children of migrants, highlighting the universities' responsibility to address these issues.
Before the event, Estrada expressed his thoughts on being a delegate in an interview, stating, "having been raised Catholic and growing up in South Central [Los Angeles], I never imagined myself one day meeting the Pope, much less to be speaking to him about an issue close to my heart, immigration."
"We ask each of our universities to make an option with and for migrants, and their children, by conducting research within their university and surrounding communities to identify and listen to migrant stories," said Estrada during the event. "Enacting this request can be the first step to tackle the critical challenges of access to education and technology, job creation and fostering socioeconomic justice for migrants."
Estrada also noted that, "we propose developing and multiplying partnerships between universities and the private sector to address the social inequalities that this research will identify," continuing his point on the importance of research in and around universities.
He goes on to say, "we expect that this research-driven process of accompanying migrants will encourage universities and their local partners to seek funding that enhances educational opportunities for migrants."
Estrada also highlighted the desire for the personal papal encounter to turn into a tradition, reasoning that Popes in the future will be able to engage students regularly and allow students to work alongside the Pope in a synodal manner.
Estrada had communicated this desire by saying, "we then ask the Pope to continue this synodal project by making this reunion between university students and the Pope a tradition to listen to these indispensable members of society."
The suggestion for continued dialogue between future popes and university students utilized the analogy: "The old people are the roots, and young people are those who make the tree grow, with flowers, and roots, et cetera."
The Pope extended this analogy to apply to immigrants. He highlighted the idea of integration while maintaining that immigrants should not forget the culture they came from. He stated, "all the flowers on a tree come from the roots … every beauty, every beauty from every flower, would not exist without roots; it's good that you mentioned the roots. I also like to apply this concept to migrants."
Estrada's final comment during his interview echoed consistent sentiments: "I encourage everyone to advocate for immigrant communities, whether that be in their hometown or within the LMU family. To learn more about becoming involved with the immigrant community at LMU, feel free to reach out to me, I'm very approachable."
Members of the LMU community who wish to watch the event can find it posted here by Loyola University Chicago.
