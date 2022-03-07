Last August, LMU social life returned to its pre-pandemic ways. Students flocked to notable off-campus houses in search of nightlife. Westchester was abuzz with excitement and the promise of a new semester. The back gates became, from the perspective of newly minted Lions, something of a gateway to the ideal college experience.
Since then, a line has apparently been crossed between LMU and the residents of Westchester. While students have wasted no time pursuing typical collegiate pastimes, the accompanying influx of noise in the community has created a great deal of animosity between students and longtime homeowners. Since local authorities have been dismissive of noise complaints, community members within the borders of Lincoln Boulevard, Manchester Avenue and South Sepulveda Boulevard have turned to the school for action.
Tensions reached a boiling point when the University hosted Lip Sync, an outdoor charity event for childhood cancer relief on Feb. 18. Sororities and fraternities showcased performances of varying skill levels that evening, all to the tune of familiar songs which played from the venue’s loudspeakers. The event was hosted by LMU Dance Marathon and culminated in over $20,000 raised for the children and families of the B+ Foundation.
However, the resulting volume prompted a now-infamous complaint on the Nextdoor app which garnered 181 comments before the author froze the post’s thread. Nextdoor is primarily used for posting neighborhood updates, and accessibility is limited based on one's proximity to the neighborhood community.
“Tonight Loyola U had a huge on-campus party that was so loud the interior walls of houses blocks away vibrated,” read the post. “Trust between the university and the neighborhood has been damaged tonight, after many years of improving.”
“Loyola: be a better neighbor,” concluded the post. “It’s good to keep the parties on campus. Let the students have their fun away from sleeping babies and people who have to work. Get better sound designers.”
The post was made in a general forum to all Loyola Village neighbors.
ASLMU president Brion Dennis reflected on the contest in pragmatic fashion, stressing the difference between hosting Lip Sync outdoors as opposed to inside Gersten Pavilion, where the event is typically held. “I believe that Lip Sync served as a learning experience on how to utilize our new outdoor theater space,” they said. “There may be a need to update the rules of how late events on the stage can go or when the sounds needs to be lowered.”
L.A. County’s public noise ordinance is reflected in LMU’s Community Relations Policy. The Los Angeles Municipal Code (LACM) essentially defines “loud and raucous noise” as amplified emission of sound from the possession or control of a person upon private property. Specifically regarding noise, the Community Relations Policy delegates all off-campus peace disruptions to the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department.
“The police come often—weekdays, weekends, literally all the time—because one neighbor in particular does not like us and constantly calls them,” complained one off-campus student. “The police will come and are always very confused about why their time is being wasted. We have never gotten a ticket, fine or even been told to turn it down.”
Many students have argued that at the time of sale, neighboring residents had to have known of the potential noise emissions created by virtue of living within blocks of a university.
“Whenever you have suburban homes surrounding a college, there are bound to be complaints from the surrounding residents,” claimed another off-campus student. “I’m sure when they purchased their homes they were aware that living next to a college could lead to some noise and that college kids would be a common sighting. Their homes may have even been more affordable due to this risk.”
When a neighbor complains to Campus Safety Services as opposed to the local authorities, LMU is obligated to investigate the complaint through student conduct resources. This involves notifying the residents responsible for the noise complaint and bringing each of them in for a conduct hearing. From there, a decision is made based on relevant questions asked of the students involved in the case — either the suit can be dismissed, or a punishment can be levied. These punishments often include a fine to each resident, conduct probation, educational sanctions or, in extreme cases, suspension.
“I just think that the school should be offering to mediate between us and the neighbors, rather than just knock us for having people over,” said one student. “The school should have some modicum of sympathy, but instead they are trying to police our lives outside of campus to appease the neighborhood.”
The Loyolan sat down with TikTok personality @partylikeyourmomliveshere, a self-described “concerned resident” and mother of four who lives just outside campus. She revealed that as a result of constant harassment from LMU students, she is no longer posting videos on the platform and shared her thoughts on the uptick in off-campus noise emissions.
"[The noise] is nonstop. I’ve reached out to LMU leadership, I’ve reached out to Community Relations, I’ve participated in a number of community meetings, I’ve spent hours on the neighborhood counsel meetings, I’ve looked at other houses to purchase … it’s bad and it’s not getting any better.”
Evidently, LMU is facing increasing pressure from united neighboring residents to force the school to make changes. Students, from their own perspective, have very little agency in the decisions that are made. Many have expressed frustration upon communicating with elder residents in the area.
“I think it’s rather hypocritical that neighbors still get mad at us for throwing events on Saturday nights when we, at most, put on an event every other week,” said one off-campus student.
While tensions are clearly at an all-time high between Westchester residents and LMU students, let it be said that there exists a reality where students and community members live in relative harmony. The back gates have and always will be a representation of life beyond the Bluff. It is up to the students and local homeowners to come to terms with what constitutes a safe and reasonable neighborhood environment for the future of LMU and the greater Westchester area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.