In an email from LMU Communications on Jan. 25, the University announced that “all University-related COVID-19 clusters will now be listed on the LMU COVID-19 Dashboard … rather than be shared as an LMU Alert.”
The University has forwarded these messages since fall 2020, notifying the LMU community whenever three or more related cases were reported within the last 14 days.
Their definition of a COVID-19 cluster follows the guidelines of L.A. County of Public Health, which defines a cluster “as 3 or more epidemiologically linked cases reported within a 14-day period in the higher education setting.”
These notifications were sent out “in compliance with mandates from the Federal Department of Education,” said LMU Communications. LMU publishing these clusters on the COVID-19 Dashboard still abides by the guidelines proposed by the Federal Department of Education.
The message also consisted of the measures taken after clusters are reported, including the notification of close contacts. In addition, the alert encouraged the maintenance of safety protocols on LMU’s campus. The email reminded members of the LMU community to wear a face covering while indoors unless in their campus residence, alone in a private office with the door closed or eating or drinking.
According to the COVID-19 Dashboard, 11 clusters have been reported since the start of 2022, with the most recent reported on Feb. 1. Since the start of this year, more than six days have not passed without a cluster.
This dashboard also reports the number of students, employees or contractors and visitors who are currently isolated and quarantined, as well as the amount of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per month. As of Feb. 3, 25 students, six employees and one contractor are currently isolating, while eight students and two employees are currently quarantining.
“I don’t see why they would take it away when keeping the updates doesn’t hurt anyone, and the updates only provide more information," said Thomas Busse, a sophomore finance major.
Grant Corsi, a sophomore film production major, said, “It didn’t bother me personally, but it was so easy for them to do and a nice resource for people who do care. So, I don’t see why they got rid of it.”
Although LMU is no longer sending notifications of the clusters, members of the LMU community are still expected to follow current COVID-19 protocols.
