Though the undergraduate college application process is now behind us, LMU students are still faced with cover letters and “Why us?” essays for summer internships. LMU’s Office of Career and Professional Development (CPD) hopes to help alleviate student anxiety with a variety of peer advisors and career coaches specialized in various majors and disciplines.
According to Hannah Samson, junior film and televisionproduction and screenwriting double major and CPD peer advisor, the hardest part of finding an internship or job is starting. “I was feeling kind of overwhelmed as far as researching the companies and [figuring out] how to prepare for the interview” said Samson.
After meeting a career coach a few times, she secured an internship, and she got a job working at CPD as well. “Long story short, [I’m] here now and kind of working on the other side paying it forward, helping other students with the same thing [my career coach] helped me with,” Samson added.
Through its peer advisor program, CPD aims to hire at least one person from each college. Her major leads her to mainly help Scool of Film and Television (SFTV) students.
Peer advisors are available for drop-in sessions either over Zoom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday throughFriday, or in person in the Charles Von der Ahe Building. However, meeting with career coaches are by appointment only. Appointments can be made via Handshake and allow you to pick which career coach you’d like to meet based on mutual career interests. “One of the things I love about the career coaches is that they’re very non-judgmental,” shared Samson. “It doesn’t matter where you are at coming in … [they] give you very individualized help … and [orient] you towards your personal career goals.”
One of the career coaches, Mandy Brockhaus, just recently returned to the Bluff after graduating from LMU in 2016. As the assistant director of creative professions, she works with LMU students about pursuing careers in the arts and entertainment industries. CPD has changed significantly since Brockhaus graduated; her current job didn't even exist then. “If students were seeking careers within arts and entertainment, they could have certainly visited CPD, but there was not a career coach that specialized in that area,” she said.
Margaux Bastian, senior marketing major and peer advisor at CPD, shared her experience coming to LMU as a transfer student. “Prior to coming to CPD … I didn’t really know anything.” Now having worked in the office for over a year, she is in the process of securing an internship and organizing multiple career-oriented events on campus, including LinkedIn and Law Review workshops. “If you ever see a club event that's upcoming, chances are someone has facilitated that with a peer advisor,” she said.
Junior communication studies major Marisa Barrett emphasized the large role the office had in addition to students at such events. “Our staff chooses top industry professionals and alumni to help LMU students with their professional journey,” she shared. “CPD is a very inclusive, diverse and knowledgeable environment that I am very proud to be a part of.”
Barrett was able to secure her first internship during her sophomore year through the help of Handshake. She also shared some additional tools to help with your internship search, including “VMock, which is a platform that uses [artificial intelligence] technology to scan your resume and offer detailed feedback.”
Maintaining an active LinkedIn profile is also a must, said Barrett. “Many companies and recruiters are looking at profiles when candidates are sending in their applications … peer advisors at CPD can help you get started and/or continue to work on your profile," she said.
Brockhaus recommends students “visit CPD at least once a year, starting their first year, to have a conversation around their career mapping. It’s important to plan one’s career growth more than one semester or year at a time because all activities, experiences and opportunities are stepping stones and transferrable to external opportunities,” she added. Even if students don’t need help with cover letters or resumes, CPD offers various conversations around how to network with alumni and building on one’s own strengths.
Economics professor Nyema Guannu, Ph.D., has invited staff members from CPD to speak to his class about upcoming summer internship opportunities. He recommends students start searching for an internship the summer after their sophomore year. For students interested in economics or public policy fields, he suggested looking at internships for various corporations and governments, including the Federal Reserve, the Department of Commerce, the State of California, the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. For nonprofit organizations, Guannu shared: Transparency International, Humans Rights Watch and Action Africa.
[Photo 4]: Audra Verrier, Ph.D. shared tips on how to first start looking for internships. "See what those people did before they got there. Do they have degrees or certificates you might want to pursue? What was the previous position they held?" shared Verrier.
CPD welcomed Audra Verrier, Ph.D., this semester as the associate vice provost, who spoke about a summer internship funding application that opened on Feb.1. “This is something not all universities have available and truly a benefit to those students who might need extra financial support to make a work experience possible over the summer.”
For students who need funding for an unpaid or underpaid summer internship, as well as those seeking offers outside of Los Angeles, Career Treks and Summer Internship Funding are new programs through CPD that offer resources for these cases. The application deadline is April 19, 2023.
“Take advantage of the resources,” concluded Samson. “Whenever I talk to my friends, they usually don’t even know that these resources actually exist [for] them but if you reach out to [CPD], … there are people that help you figure out what you’re doing with your life.”
