As a result of a new California law, LMU has announced changes to processes surrounding student sexual and interpersonal misconduct.
On Monday, Jan. 10, LMU announced changes to the Student Conduct Code processes with regards to the Student-on-Student Sexual and Interpersonal Misconduct Policy and Protocol (SIM Policy). These changes went into effect Jan. 1, in response to California Senate Bill (SB) 493, which was signed into law in 2020.
SB 493, authored by former state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), was passed as a response to changes made by former President Donald Trump’s Department of Education. Senator Jackson stated that the law “will ensure California’s higher educational institutions protect survivors through policies that treat survivors with dignity and respect, while ensuring the civil rights of all students.”
The changes created by SB 493 are reflected in the University's SlM Policy, which “deals with sexual misconduct that falls outside the Title IX 2020 Regulations definition of Sexual Harassment.” Among these new changes are the addition of the term “Sexual Battery,” which the University defines as the “intentional touching of another person’s intimate parts without Consent, intentionally causing a person to touch the intimate parts of another without consent, or using a person’s own intimate part to intentionally touch another person’s body without consent.”
While the law also lays out a definition for who is considered a “responsible employee” under the California Education Code, University Title IX Coordinator Sara Trivedi said in an interview with the Loyolan that the law “does not change how LMU defines ‘responsible employees.’” Under the university's SIM Policy, a “responsible employee” is defined as “faculty, administrative staff and some student staff” who are “obligated to report all details of an incident, including the identities of those involved, to DPS whenever that information is brought forward.”
Likewise, the law sets out a requirement that “confidential resources” inform students who report an incident of sexual harassment to them of the students’ ability to report this incident to the Campus Safety Service or to Title IX. Trivedi further told the Loyolan that while the University already implements this requirement, “LMU has updated written materials for confidential resources to provide to students to ensure that students are aware of their reporting rights and options.”
The new law also places limits on the use of a “no-contact order” by the University in a case of sexual misconduct. The new law requires that universities issue “no-contact orders” only when “requested by a complainant or otherwise determined to be appropriate.”
Other changes to the SIM Policy which were announced by the University include a requirement to notify volunteers and contractors who interact with students of the SIM Policy, yearly training for all staff and faculty as well as providing periodic updates to students during an investigation.
