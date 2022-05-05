Kawanna Leggett, Ed.D., born and raised in Rowland N.C., proudly shared one stoplight with a thousand residents.
Now, with her move to Los Angeles, Leggett will find 4,500 stoplights and oversee 10,000 students as LMU’s newly appointed senior vice president of Student Affairs (SVPSA).
In April, LMU announced that Leggett will join LMU’s Presidential cabinet as SVPSA next month. Prior to coming to LMU, Leggett has been deeply involved with student life. The former University of Washington Associate Vice Chancellor, UC Berkeley Director of Residential Education and NYU Assistant Director of Residential Life has worked in student affairs at six universities in six states.
“Student life means everything. I went to a college campus my first year in college and loved this so much that I have never left the college experience,” she said.
In 1998, Leggett moved to South Carolina to study political science at Clemson University. Her earliest interactions with student affairs left a lasting impression.
“I really must have been destined to work in housing and Student Affairs because my work study job my first year in college was actually sitting at the front desk in the main housing office,” said Leggett.
What started as a work study position would prove paramount for her career. Leggett continued to work with students in undergrad as an RA, peer health educator and orientation ambassador. Mid-laughter, she admitted “if you've been around student affairs professionals at any point, once they see you have a spark of interest, they pull you in.” After graduating with her B.A., in Political Science in 2002, Leggett pursued law. “I ended up doing an internship with Legal Aid Clinic and I just did not find my joy — my fulfillment so I decided to continue on with Student Affairs,” she said.
For Leggett, the importance of student affairs is the ingenuity employed to reach students beyond the classroom. She’s found the true power of student affairs to be connecting with students where they’re at — even if that’s a point of struggle — to ensure everyone a great experience. “It is a vital critical moment in any student's life to really learn and grow and become a better global citizen. And so I'm excited to be able to help lead some of those efforts,” she explained.
Since receiving her B.A., Leggett earned her Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration and her Doctorate in Higher Education.
Leggett succeeds Elena Bove, Ed.D., who was SVPSA before retiring in January. Dean of Students Terri Mangione, Ph.D., assumed the role as interim SVPSA while LMU's consultants began a nationwide recruitment search.
Vice President for Mission and Ministry John T. Sebastian, Ph.D., worked closely in Leggett’s recruitment as chair of the SVPSA search committee. Navigating a large pool of candidates, Sebastian and the committee found “she was a standout, in part because she had a lot of experience in different moving pieces that make up a large student affairs operation. We thought that she would be able to really hit the ground running,” he explained.
Sebastian confirmed the committee valued her attention to care of the whole person and how she already aligned with the Catholic Jesuit mission. Leggett’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) experience and social justice work impressed the committee. Sebastian explained she “understood how to do the job, but also understood who we were trying to be in the course of doing that job and to check all of those boxes for us.”
After working at six universities, Leggett knows students are the foundation of every institution. Early interactions with LMU's student body inspired her from the beginning. However, it was the community of faculty and staff crafting the student experience that impressed her the most. “It just felt like the next best step that I could take both personally and professionally.” she explained. “I have loved my five years at [Washington University]. But when you have an opportunity, like this is something that you really can't pass.”
Leggett is eager to join the LMU community, and the transition marks her return to California since directing Residential Education at UC Berkeley in 2015-2017. Deeply fond of nature, hiking and outdoor concerts, she’s thrilled to get away from St Louis’ snowstorms. Preparing for her move with husband Jason and their poodle Sophia, Leggett has already made plans to see Nas, her favorite rapper since she was a teenager. “I'm a big hip hop fan, [and] in October, Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan are coming to L.A. and I have circled that on my calendar,” she said. Though she’s not a big Lakers fan, her family is, so she’ll happily take them. An avid sports fan, she’s excited to attend basketball and baseball games on and off campus.
For her first few months, Leggett’s highest priority is building relationships with students, staff, and faculty. She first wants to know names, but she doesn’t want to stop there. Leggett wants to know stories, and to ensure a culture of support. Admitting she does not want to enlist any change without first listening to the community, Leggett explained “the top goal that I have is going on a listening learning tour to meet with all levels of students, all levels of staff and faculty so that I can better assess what the priorities are and what the goals are.”
Leggett was quick to share her gratitude for what the Division of Student Affairs has already accomplished for students with the return to campus, and is thrilled to “reimagine the student experience beyond [COVID-19].” She’s eager to work with her team to align the division’s efforts with LMU’s strategic plan. With the arrival of the fall semester, Leggett is looking forward to collaborating with student organizations and academic affairs to foster enriching student experiences.
With the retirement of Abbie Robinson-Armstrong in 2018, Leggett will not just be the only Black woman sitting on LMU’s Presidential Cabinet, but one of very few Black people in the cabinet’s history. “I certainly come to leadership positions with my own formed identities as a Black woman,” she explained. “I've known that I sit at spaces where I am representing the voices of others that are not at the table, but I also know that I have limits as well, and I can't speak for everyone.” Leggett believes that DEI and social justice should all be priorities for any Student Affairs Division, and is excited to work alongside LMU’s vice president for DEI Emelyn A. dela Peña, to continue this work.
Leggett admitted that while this is a heavy responsibility, she is thankful the mission focuses on anti-racism and is well defined in LMU’s strategic plan. “I am committed to ensuring that we have representation in our staffing, committed to ensuring that it's not just representation, it's about cultivating experiences and ensuring that there's retention to recruitment efforts as well.”
Addressing students, staff and faculty, she joked they might get sick of seeing her. She plans to attend as many events as she can to truly understand the LMU student experience. Though she’ll be at every orientation and sporting event, Leggett admitted that’s not enough for her. A single stoplight never stopped her journey, but instead inspired her own direction. She concluded by asking “folks to invite me to things. I'm looking forward to all the opportunities. I want folks to know that I am someone that is a thoughtful, caring and strategic leader, and I'm truly excited to be a part of the LMU community.”
