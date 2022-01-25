Students returned to in-person class on Jan. 24, following the two-week period of virtual instruction. With recent changes to testing, quarantine and masking requirements, the Loyolan toured the Bluff asking students about how they feel on their first day back.
“I feel pretty good coming back,” said Fikayo Iredele, a freshman health and human sciences major. “I definitely work better in-person, and it’s just nice seeing everyone together on campus.”
Students expressed excitement for upcoming opportunities this semester, including recruitment for service organizations and Greek life. However, there are still concerns regarding the health of the community amidst in-person interaction.
“I’ve just seen some things and heard some things that I don’t necessarily believe,” said freshman economics major Amarachi Chigbu when asked about concerns over COVID-19 and LMU's new guidelines. “I’ve heard them talk about safety protocols, but after being back on campus, I’m not necessarily seeing them.”
Students also expressed worry that classes might return to remote platforms.
“I don’t fully trust what the school is saying ... [I think we are] going to go back online again," said Christian Faltas, a sophomore biology major. “We’re in L.A., one of the bigger hubs of COVID-19 … I thought we were going to be online much longer to be honest.”
As reported by the L.A. Times, COVID-19 transmission rates have decreased across California. As these rates decline, however, COVID-19 protocols remain crucial in maintaining the downward trend.
Despite this concern, some students have expressed optimism upon their return to campus.
“I’m excited to be in-person. I feel like I can stay more focused and that’s mainly why I’m glad to be back in town,” said Osman Pacheco, a sophomore economics major.
Some students also expressed feelings of relief having traded in Zoom for classrooms.
“I feel like [with] people in person, [they] are a lot more prone to actually raise their hand and ask the questions that everyone has but no one is asking,” said Patrick Moore, a freshman health and human sciences major. “[I feel that] Zoom doesn’t really foster an environment to ask questions.”
Whether anxious or excited to be on campus, all students are encouraged to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines as set by the University to ensure the health of the students and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.