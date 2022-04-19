Sodexo workers are requesting a $1.50 wage increase per hour as part of union contracting negotiations that take place every three years, according to union representatives. Currently, LMU’s Sodexo employees earn a minimum of $17.55 an hour.
Sodexo is a French food services and facilities management provider that operates as LMU’s exclusive on-campus dining supplier. Every time an LMU student purchases food or drink from the Lair, Iggy’s Cafe, Starbucks or any other on-campus dining location, they are being served by one of Sodexo’s employees.
“I am working now for a better wage because [the job] is really hard,” said Blanca Gonzalez, a mother of two who has been working at LMU for 10 years. “Every cost is getting higher: food, gas, rent, everything. $17.55 is not too much.”
Gonzalez is part of an advocacy group of Sodexo workers who engage in negotiations for higher wages and benefits with on-campus dining administrators and managers. Gonzalez is among six employees who represent fellow workers in meetings, discussions and negotiations with Sodexo. According to her, Sodexo management has stalled negotiations with union leaders, leaving on-campus employees struggling for answers.
“In March, I had the negotiation with Sodexo. I’m still waiting for answers,” said Gonzalez. “I’m waiting. I don’t have a day. I have nothing [from them]. I have no idea when they will come back to the table for another meeting.”
This time around, Sodexo workers are requesting a $1.50 wage increase, a discount on insurance rates and one more holiday from their employers. Gonzalez emphasized the value of having an insurance plan included in employee benefits. She detailed an instance where, in her second year of employment, her husband required surgery for a kidney transplant. Because of her insurance agreement with Sodexo, her husband was able to get the treatment he needed.
“He was able to take his medicine every single day. When he was sick, I had really hard moments … I stay here because I have an insurance program for my kids and my husband,” said Gonzalez.
Every contract that is agreed upon by Sodexo and its employees lasts for three academic years and expires at the end of April. Per the advocacy group, Sodexo employees are asking for a full $1.50 increase because they believe it is their best bet at acquiring a whole dollar raise.
“The last wage increase was only [in] cents. Never have we asked for one dollar, or one-fifty,” said Gonzalez. “The last contract raised it 45, 50, 55 cents.”
Sodexo employee Tommy Orso detailed a day-in-the-life account of working and serving students in LMU’s dining facilities.
“Basically, from clock in — depending on what day it is, because Monday is our busiest day — it’s nothing but feet down to the ground [and] pedal to the metal,” said Orso. “Sometimes it’s a little difficult, because sometimes we do be short [staffed]. It’s a humbling experience.”
Orso went on to suggest that the current working wage for Sodexo workers on campus is lower than necessary. When presented with details regarding the proposed $1.50 pay increase, Orso didn’t mince words:
“I think [the wage increase] should be more than that. The way stuff is going nowadays with cooking and the pandemic still going on, even grocery stores are going up to $18 an hour … I think we should at least get a $4 raise because of the higher standard of living, groceries going up and gas [at] $6 a gallon.”
Supervisor Luis Garcia commented on the ongoing labor concern. His responsibilities include scheduling logistics, kitchen staffing, inventory maintenance and customer service initiative.
“A lot of these employees …. It’s mostly about low staffing and the pay raise,” said Garcia. “Because we’re short-staffed, it’s making others work a little bit more for the same pay rate. [The employees] want more pay rate when it comes to the yearly contract. I guess they feel like they’re being overwhelmed, because it’s pretty challenging.”
A major stumbling block for communication between Sodexo’s upper management and its employees has been the absence of a human resources manager since the beginning of the spring semester. Rosa Garcia, who once served as a major point-person for employer-employee relations at Sodexo, left her post prior to spring break and as a result, all human resources responsibilities were transferred to Director of Retail Operations Erika Meda.
“Sodexo is currently negotiating with the union that represents our food service employees,” said public relations manager Heidi Bullman. “We look forward to reaching an agreement with the union that is fair to both parties, as soon as possible.”
As of the publishing of this article, Sodexo has yet to confirm with its employees the terms of its new labor contract. Consequently, workers like Gonzalez and Orso are left to wonder if their wages and benefits are set to increase, or if their demands have fallen on deaf ears.
“I make $22,000 a year. It’s nothing,” concluded Gonzalez. “I pay for my kids. I pay for a babysitter to pick them up from school. My salary is not enough.”
