Westchester is sizzling with debate. Longtime residents are upset by the University’s lack of action in quelling off-campus noise emissions. In return, LMU students openly mock these complaints and dismiss community members as unreasonable and out-of-touch. In fact, the only thing the two parties have in common at the moment is an apparent distaste for the school’s lack of decisive mediation.
The Loyolan sat down with TikTok personality @partylikeurmomliveshere, a self-described “concerned resident” who acts as a community liaison through her online media presence. The account has become a university phenomenon and has no shortage of critics.
“We’ve had property damage, we’ve had people trespassing on our property and urinating, we’ve had people stealing things … It’s been bad,” she admitted. “I stopped posting on TikTok [because] it upset the students, but it did not get the attention of the campus like I was expecting it to.”
Fortunately, there are other ways of getting in touch with campus community resources. On Feb. 23, LMU hosted a Neighborhood Advisory Committee (NAC) meeting with eight neighborhood representatives in attendance, during which time noise emissions were discussed at length. The meeting notes revealed that LMU Department of Public Safety (DPS) received several noise complaints from community members during Lip Sync, a Greek life charity event that was held from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The resulting volume prompted a now infamous complaint from the Nextdoor app, which garnered substantial online traction before its author froze the post’s thread. Fred Puza, LMU’s associate director of community relations, responded to the controversy.
“In regard to the event on Feb. 18, the University did receive several calls about noise,” said Puza. “I think we should avoid the temptation to make this a ‘residents versus students’ problem … We are going to increase our communication about events with amplified sound that may have an impact on the community.”
Aside from a clear distaste for student antics off-campus, @partylikeurmomliveshere shared her thoughts on why noise emissions are on the rise, as well as the administration’s hand in disruptions at the Loyola Boulevard campus entrance.
"We’ve lived here for 10 years now and it’s a combination of a few things," she said. "I think everyone has had a really tough time through COVID. I [also] think that LMU changed their on-campus partying rules, and I think that pushed a lot of the social engagements off-campus.”
There is value in analyzing the validity of these claims. Has LMU changed its on-campus partying rules, thereby flushing party-hungry students out to the streets of Westchester?
It’s true that Student Affairs made a Guest Policy Addendum ahead of the Fall 2021 semester, which was approved by the Cabinet Oversight Committee on Aug. 14, 2021. The policy announced that “Effective Fall 2021 and until further notice, access to student housing facilities is limited to the following LMU community members registered through Vax LMU or who have an approved exemption." Essentially, access to student housing was only available to LMU-affiliated parties, including students, residents, residential staff and invited off-campus or commuter students.
Therefore, LMU’s Guest Policy Addendum was limited to very specific groups of visitors. It is also a commonly held opinion that partying off campus is preferable to socializing in cramped, sweaty dorm rooms that haven’t been vacuumed since move-in weekend. LMU’s limitations regarding the number of outside visitors permitted in housing units not withstanding, partying on campus has never been a viable replacement for trying your luck beyond the back gates.
“In my opinion, you can’t really party on campus,” said freshman theatre arts major Victor Kallett. “The dorms are small, and if you have an apartment you can’t be too noisy. [It’s] not a suitable substitute for partying off campus.”
That pushes the issue back to community relations and neighborhood tensions.
Other Westchester residents complained about the overlooked effects of off-campus partying independent of noise and Student Affairs initiatives.
“I’m not really bothered by [the noise], except for the lack of courtesy,” said longtime resident Dan Quarnstrom. “It really just comes down to personal behavior. It comes down to parking, traffic and beer cans on your front lawn.”
Surprisingly, area homeowners have been quicker to point out their frustration with towards the LMU administration, rather than towards its students. They identified a slew of instances where NAC action was necessary in correcting the University's mistakes.
“When [Sullivan Field] was re-developed and the lights went up, there was no effort in making the sure the light didn’t bleed over into the neighborhood,” revealed Trevor Candler, a resident of 26 years. “The lights from would shine all the way down here when they were first turned on.”
Candler lives two blocks away from the University.
LMU also plans to build a new competition venue for its basketball and volleyball teams in the near future, which could seat up to 6,000 fans. The proposed arena is consistent with the Master Plan that was approved by the City of Los Angeles in 2011, but LMU has not publicized a timeline for breaking ground. Nearby homeowners have expressed skepticism regarding the venue’s community impact.
“I don’t have a problem with the school putting in a 6,000-seat arena. [But] whenever there is an event, I want this gate locked,” said Quarnstrom, gesturing toward the Loyola Boulevard entrance emphatically. “If I have to put up with 6,000 cars going down this street, I’m just going to go nuts.”
“Give me six more frat houses instead of 6,000 cars going down my street,” he added. “That is going to piss people off.”
Regardless of the true merits in adding six fraternity houses to Loyola Boulevard, the reality is that these issues have a community impact and a rich history of area concern. There are three players in this game: the students, the school and the neighbors. There is plenty of gray area to color in with decisive mediation. Then, for the betterment of all three parties, Westchester can call itself a community, not just a neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.