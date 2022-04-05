At the core of LMU’s Catholic identity is its students. Understanding those individual experiences in the context of how they connect with LMU's mission is critical to revealing the scope and impact of LMU's commitment to service and faith.
In the first article of this series, the Loyolan talked to faculty and staff about where the University has been, where it is now and where it is going in terms of its Catholic identity. Catholicism is not a requirement for admission at LMU, but it has a substantial impact on the student experience.
For junior Gabi Jeakle, who strongly identifies with her Catholic faith, the values of Jesuit education are what drew her to apply to and eventually choose LMU. “I feel the closest to God when I feel like my mind is working. I think what's really unique about God choosing to come to Earth as man is [that] God chose to come to Earth with a mind and a brain. And I feel God present when that brain is working, which is so prevalent in Jesuit education. I'll be honest, when I first came to LMU, I was a little taken aback.”
Jeakle hails from Seattle, Washington, a fairly progressive city where she was able to surround herself with Catholics who were motivated by social justice. Upon arriving at LMU, she struggled to find a similar dedication to faith and service.
“I really love the intersection of faith and justice,” said Jeakle. “I really gravitated toward the Center for Service and Action as a freshman. And at the time with the leadership, I really felt like there was tension between those two communities. I often felt frustrated when I would see people at mass and I wouldn't see them doing justice and service opportunities.”
Jeakle hoped the presence of Catholicism amongst students would be more aligned with Jesuit teaching.
“I kind of turned away from the Catholic presence here on this campus a lot. And I really started throwing myself into justice work. And I became an advocacy coordinator at the Center for Service and Action,” she said.
For others, like junior theology major Bella Vitullo, embracing the identity of the University was something that intimidated her. “Well, I thought it was going to be shoved down my throat, and I was really nervous about that. I mean, we’re Christmas and Easter people,” she said, a term referring to Catholics and Christians who usually only attend mass or church services on major holidays.
Then, after having a pleasant experience in a theology class, Vitullo declared a theology major. For someone who did not have a strong connection to her faith, studying religion within the context of philosophy, history, psychology and sociology was something that LMU could provide her. Vitullo self-identifies as Christian, and has since developed a beautiful relationship with her religion while still being able to accept the truth of many other religions.
"I grew up in Dallas, Texas, so like, everything was about Christianity. So that's all I knew. And because of that, I wanted to grow into it little more, but I also acknowledge and support other faiths," she said.
Even those who do not practice Catholicism, like freshman undeclared liberal arts major Annie Grassie, are able to appreciate the function of a religious university as "a moral compass to base the University's values on. Being Jewish, Grassie likes being able to learn more about religion but has also had unfortunate experiences with other members of the student body.
"I have also had issues with antisemitism at this school with other students," she said. Grassie wishes that education on antisemitism was more prevalent on LMU's campus.
Others who are strong in their faith chose LMU because they were looking for a religiously backed education brought to them by the Jesuits.
"I decided to come to LMU for its religious ties, you know, I had heard about the values of a Jesuit education … And that is not what was delivered when I got here," said Will Donahue, senior political science major.
Donahue believes that the teachings of other religions are not necessarily relevant to his Jesuit education. "Besides the fact that the majority of the classes that I took on the topics of religion seemed more interested in teaching about Buddhism and other religions, I thought that the school's promise to give a Catholic education included teaching Catholic principles."
Vitullo wishes opportunities for worship were more accessible to her and her peers. "I wish there would be more advertising acknowledging church services. I had to hunt down and figure out when the church services were, how open they were and what was going on with them."
In particular, Donahue's frustration goes beyond having a hard time finding a time to go to Mass. He is disappointed in the implementation of more progressive ideas like the removal of a St. Junipero Serra statue and classes based on critical race theory, a teaching that more conservative Christians believe is heretical to their faith.
However, as previously stated by vice president for mission and ministry Dr. John Sebastian, teaching these ideas and demonstrating these actions is a part of what LMU believes its identity to be. "Our focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism is part of our Catholic identity," he said. "So is our commitment to understand all human beings as formed in the image and likeness of God and viewed with viable human dignity."
Jesuit values that can still apply outside of a strict Catholic teaching seem to be the line that the students and the University draw between what Catholicism teaches and what the University can enforce.
“I don't think there's any time we should stay away from our Jesuit values. I do think we need to look at those trends with values and we need to reinterpret them. And we need to understand that to be a Jesuit, Catholic university is to stand with marginalized people in every aspect of the word to protect and stand with marginalized bodies, just as Jesus did," said Jeakle, recognizing the need to be flexible on doctrine, but not on principle.
"The mission is pretty clear," said Vitullo. "A lot of it is about community and respecting one another … It's a Catholic university, but you're not only accepted here if you are Catholic."
Jeakle reminds us that the Catholic Church is constantly changing and becoming more progressive as well.
"And ultimately, it just takes the Pope saying it for it to be made doctrine, right?" said Jeakle, in reference to multiple encyclicals released by the Pope throughout the years including Fratelli Tutti and Laudato Si, which reinterpreted biblical teachings in more progressive ways that serve the needs of today's world.
Ultimately, students view LMU as a Catholic university because of its values, not the strict doctrinal teachings of the church. For Jeakle, it comes down to the following: "Just caring for those that we are called to care for and protecting the people that Jesus protected. I don't think I can make it any clearer than that."
