Home to over 40,000 residents, Westchester is a brief walk for students, located directly behind the back gates of campus. Houses inhabited by LMU students, including some unofficially associated with Greek life and sports teams, are spread throughout the neighborhood’s 10.81 square miles.
What makes this year’s Halloween season stand out is that many residents feel unaffected by off-campus parties in comparison to past years. Chuck Tolman, Westchester resident of four years, said that students will warn him whenever they’re hosting a party that night, so he’s prepared for more students on his street.
“They promise they would keep it under control, and they’ve always done that,” said Tolman. On occasion, he has picked up trash from parties off the sidewalk, but he considers it “no big deal.”
Alex Rodi, who moved a few doors down from Tolman a year ago, agreed that he isn’t heavily affected by the parties. Rodi stated that students have so far been “pretty chill” and that he only sees students when they walk past his house. He noted, however, that students “get louder at night.”
“They’re not mindful, I’d say, but at least they’re in transition [when walking],” said Rodi.
For residents who do have pressing concerns, they have several outlets to express their opinions. One is LMU’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee (NAC), which meets at least four times per calendar year according to their guidelines. On Nov. 2, the committee met via Zoom and discussed the noise from Halloween parties briefly.
Chip Mallek, a committee member and longtime resident, wanted to “spend a second on a positive note,” among the complaints. He thanked the students that were spotted cleaning up the streets of Loyola Boulevard following Halloween weekend. “There’s a lot of bashing [of students] that goes on,” said Mallek. “It’s important to note that when students do good, they get rewarded too.”
Terri Mangione, Ph.D., dean of students and vice president of Student Affairs, shared during the meeting that 39 complaints from residents had been reported to LMU’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) from the beginning of the school year to Oct. 25. According to Mangione, most complaints were noise-related from “student gatherings.”
Mangione added that both this year and last she sent a letter to all students before Halloween weekend asking them to maintain respect with noise levels, costumes and trash. Most students received the letter positively, according to Mangione.
Furthermore, the Nextdoor app— which is a platform typically used for resident complaints — remained mostly upbeat. Residents shared pictures of their favorite decorations and costumes, rather than complaints from the weekend.
Despite some residents’ positive experience with student houses, those who live closer to student housing report encountering more problems than those located farther away.
Fred Alley, Westchester resident of two and a half years, lives next door to a house he claims is associated with a sorority. Noise from parties is a struggle for his multi-generational household, which includes kids who sleep facing the sorority house and an elderly resident who has a neurological condition.
“The first couple times we talked to them [and] they said it wouldn’t happen again,” said Alley. “The last time, they actually responded with a letter laying out some guidelines they wanted to follow, and we countered with some different guidelines.”
According to Alley, their agreement was that all parties end by midnight, parties move inside by 10 pm and all windows facing Alley’s house will be closed. When the Loyolan reached out to the sororities living in the house for comment, one sorority claimed that the address is not officially connected to their chapter, as Greek life organizations are not permittedto own housing at LMU and that none of these issues have been communicated through the organization.
“I overheard somebody at one of the last parties, essentially saying, ‘F--- them, if you live in this area you have to expect there to be parties,’” recalled Alley. “And my response is, if you live in this area, everyone has to respect each other.”
Additionally, last fall, an unnamed resident created the TikTok profile @partylikeurmomliveshere, which bore partial responsibility for the attention brought to this issue. The account featured several videos that have since been taken down, calling out students for trespassing, property damage and related problems. Attention from students and residents alike encouraged the question of whether students were mindful or not about their off-campus parties after returning to Westchester, for what appeared to be the first time since before the pandemic.
While the Halloween celebrations have ended, the complicated relationship between residents and students persists. Student parties will continue throughout the school year regardless of resident complaints. Though LMU and the Westchester residents are two separate communities, their reconciliation could result in off-campus parties that, while still frequent, are safe and respectful.
