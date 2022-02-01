The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) emailed the student body on Jan. 31, inviting them to complete a campus climate survey, or the 2022 Diverse Learning Environments Survey. The Higher Education Research Institute (HERI) of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) conducts this national inquiry annually.
Since 2008, this survey has been utilized in many institutions across the nation, including universities such as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Saint John’s University and the University of California, San Diego.
According to the Office of DEI's email, "[the survey] asks about your academic work, your interaction with faculty and peers, your participation in campus activities, your perceptions of the climate on campus and your use of campus services."
The format of the inquiry is a variety of multiple-choice and short-answer questions. These questions seek to discover personal information such as age, ethnicity and political affiliation, as well as personal views on students’ college experiences.
According to HERI, the purpose of the study is to analyze how institutions incorporate diversity on their campuses to "achieve key student learning outcomes." HERI at UCLA also publishes many other surveys, including first-year college surveys, surveys for staff and surveys for college seniors.
This is not the first time that LMU has solicited participation in climate surveys this academic year. The DEI Office issued a climate survey for faculty and staff in October 2021.
Similar to the student version, this survey sought to "provide a better understanding of the faculty and staff perspective and experience on campus. Survey results also help [the University] understand how well [the administration is] sustaining an inclusive environment."
The Jan. 31 email stated that this information will be used by "faculty and administrators at LMU and by higher education researchers to understand and improve the undergraduate college experience."
To fill out the survey, students can check their LMU email inbox for the invitation or reach out to the Office of DEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.