Throughout California, various research and statistics indicate that the omicron variant may be on the decline, especially in the coming weeks.
Although COVID-19 cases are still at a high, with an average of 37,000 cases per day in Los Angeles, this statistic depicts an important decline compared to 42,000 cases per day averaged for the week of Jan. 17. Of those 37,000 cases, fewer people have been hospitalized due to the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
A research study in Southern California involving nearly 70,000 COVID-19 patients showed a significant differentiation among hospitalization rates between patients with the omicron variant and those with the delta variant. Upon testing, 52,297 patients were found to have the first variant, and 16,982 patients had been infected with the delta variant. Only 235 (0.5%) of the patients with the omicron variant were hospitalized, but 222 of the patients (1.3%) with the delta strain were hospitalized.
Zero cases with the omicron variant required treatment with a ventilator, indicating a much less aggressive strain.
Vaccinated patients have experienced considerably milder symptoms compared to unvaccinated patients. Judith O’Donnell, chief of Infectious Diseases at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, notes that among people who are “vaccinated and boosted, we’re not seeing as much fever, if any, as opposed to an unvaccinated person.”
Among the unvaccinated population, “omicron looks very similar to delta and all the prior variants and the original strain. It can land you in the hospital if you’re unvaccinated and can lead to [intensive care unit] care or death. It should not be taken as 'it’s just a cold' for everyone, because that’s not the case at all.”
Despite a decline in new cases nationwide, there is still reason to be continually cautious regarding this variant.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, expressed his concern for the remainder of 2022.
In an article by The Washington Post, he stated that the United States does not have “sufficient control” of the virus based on the number of cases and hospitalizations per day. As of Wednesday, Jan. 26, the number of cases nationwide had dropped to 601,302 with a hospitalization rate of 148,710 for a seven-day average. Although seen as a positive given the recent comparison, this number is still dangerously high.
A model by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted that by mid-February, “new infections could be 7% of the levels from early January — about the same as early December.”
According to LMU’s Dashboard, there are currently 25 students and 10 faculty members in isolation. However, these records may not accurately depict the infection rate throughout campus as they must be self-reported.
Students who receive a positive test result should self-isolate and report to LMU’s COVID Support Team.
This month we have experienced the greatest amount of cases among students, with a total of 156 cases compared to 36 cases in January of 2021. Among our LMU community, we must continue to follow the new protocols set in place for the spring semester of 2022.
