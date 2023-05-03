The estimated cost of full-time, on-campus undergraduate attendance at LMU is set to increase by 9.3% next year, raising the overall projected cost to $84,132. For off-campus students, the 2023-24 cost of attendance figures to be even higher with a 10.3% increase, estimated at approximately $87,496 next year.
Both increases mark a record high over the past 10 academic years. Taken together, LMU tuition has increased by 41% over the past decade.
“You know, the University makes every effort to keep [tuition] as low as possible because we know that as inflation rages across the country or across our region, families are impacted,” said Interim Director of Media and Public Relation Mason Stockstill on behalf of President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. and Provost Thomas Poon, Ph.D. “[LMU] is aware of that, and our leadership makes every effort to keep tuition increases as low as they can be. But it’s not always going to be satisfactory to students and families who have to pay for it.”
Estimated cost of attendance ties together tuition and fees, housing and food, books and supplies, personal costs and more. Meanwhile, the cost of full-time undergraduate tuition is set to increase by 5.4% next year, bringing the overall tuition cost to $57,602.
LMU has yet to announce the increase via email or official University statement. Last year, the University sent students an email detailing the 2022-23 tuition and steps for payment on May 24, 2022.
With tuition on the rise, Stockstill told the Loyolan that LMU plans to keep financial aid offerings on a parallel track. However, the University’s fundraising apparatus is not yet large enough to support day-to-day operations such as staff and faculty compensation, facility maintenance and financial aid without a tuition hike.
“We are certainly not in a place like some of the larger universities we’ve heard of who have billions and billions sitting around in an endowment that they can pull from. LMU is not in that position yet, where we can just live off our wealth,” said Stockstill.
Upon hearing the news, many students turned to social media for online discussion. The anonymous platform Fizz — an app that is exclusive to individual college campuses — featured multiple posts criticizing the increase, prompting additional comments.
“Who wants to protest the cost of attendance going up by almost 10k?” posed one anonymous user, generating over 750 upvotes.
“If tuition is increasing next year, we better be getting Michelin star meals at the Lair,” read another with over 850 upvotes.
Others expressed mixed feelings over the decision. “There’s two sides to every coin,” said Brennan Cooney, a senior finance major. “I was initially upset when I heard the news, but I understand that LMU is only one of the many institutions that are increasing prices to reflect inflation and rising costs.”
LMU’s tuition increase roughly tracks the consumer price index in 2022, which saw consumers paying 6.5% more for all items from December 2021 to December 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economics professor Fulya Ersoy, Ph.D., told the Loyolan she is unsurprised by the 5.4% hike.
“Annual inflation has been above 5% for the last two years,” explained Ersoy. “[As a result], University expenses have been increasing due to inflation and it is normal that these are reflected in the tuition prices.”
Ersoy continued by listing both demand and supply related factors affecting the tuition increase. In terms of supply, Ersoy contends that if other private universities are not increasing tuition to a similar degree, then LMU’s hike will “likely negatively impact enrollment at LMU.”
Yet, nearby universities display similar increases. For instance, Pepperdine University estimates a $93,578 cost of attendance for on-campus students next year, showing a 9.7% increase from 2022-23. Meanwhile, University of Southern California combines estimates for students living on and off campus, projecting a $90,921 cost of attendance next year.
As for demand, Ersoy cited a 2023 Gallup report finding that among unenrolled adults, cost of programs were identified 55% of the time as an important reason for why they are not currently enrolled in higher education programs.
Consequently, more students who are currently enrolled are considering unenrolling in 2022 (41%) compared to 2021 (37%). “This is likely to further push the enrollments down,” said Ersoy.
Some students mentioned lack of improvement for existing campus resources as cause for skepticism and anger over the tuition increase, citing insufficient parking space and lack of meal plan carryover each semester as primary concerns.
“As someone from the East Coast, my dream was always to go to a film school in California, and I am so grateful [to] LMU for giving me that opportunity,” said Virginia Hepp, a junior film and TV production major. “But each day, it becomes harder and harder to be grateful to LMU. It’s hard to see where my tuition is going, and that is not fair at all.”
Stockstill concluded in acknowledgement of student frustration, but shared a message of economic practicality.
“Nobody likes raising tuition — that includes LMU leadership. But that’s just an unfortunate reality that we have to live with, because we are a part of the broader macro-economic situation. Some of those forces are within our control as an institution and some are not. It’s certainly the case that LMU leadership does everything they can to prevent tuition increases from going out of control.”
Additional reporting by Julia King, asst. news editor.
