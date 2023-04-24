Following months of complaints regarding long lines and limited working space, LMU’s on-campus Starbucks is set to undergo a massive summer renovation. Situated in the William H. Hannon Library, this franchised coffeehouse affords a conveniently-located common space for studying and study breaks for the LMU community. The project will begin on May 15 and is set to finish in August, prior to students’ arrival for the fall 2023 semester. An exact date is yet to be determined.
LMU’s student population continues to increase, with full-time enrollment increasing by 490 students since the 2020-21 academic year. “Given the popularity of Starbucks, the capacity of the existing setup is simply too small for the volume of customers currently served on our campus,” shared Associate Vice President for Auxiliary and Business Services Andrew O’Reilly.
With the current remodeling plan as of Monday, April 24, the renovation will nearly double the size of the engine — where all food and beverage preparations take place — with the hope that it will expedite the process of receiving and delivering orders. The addition of a service window, which can be accessed from the outside, will also alleviate the congestion of online orders, and will offer the ability to operate outside of the library’s typical hours.
"Starbucks requires a cosmetic refresh of its franchise locations on a periodic basis, so we took the opportunity to plan for a robust remodel that will provide tangible enhancements to the customer experience," shared O'Reilly. Along with this expansion comes an increase in staffing levels, although precise numbers are still to be determined.
Although coffee consumption over the summer is typically lower than the school year, O'Reilly shared that the Yu family will operate their coffee carts around campus during the remodel to ensure coffee demands are met. All students will still be able to use their meal plans to purchase anything from Starbucks or the coffee carts. "Student input continues to be the most important driver of programmatic changes to LMU Dining Services," stated O'Reilly.
The Loyolan will continue to update this story as it develops.
