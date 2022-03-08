Kaisara “Kai” Walton was everything a Lion should be. Ambitious. Loving. Affectionate. Kind. Kai passed away last month and is remembered by the reflections and memories of her loved ones.
To say that Kai was involved on campus would be a severe understatement. In four short years on the Bluff, she managed to improve the culture of the Belles Service Organization, occupy the post of Director of Free Speech and Expression for ASLMU, work in the graduate admission office and join Delta Sigma Theta, a prominent historically Black sorority. Kai was a political science major and a dedicated resident advisor (RA) for Desmond Hall.
“She was a mother figure in my life,” said Trinity Walton, Kai’s younger sister. “I relied on her to guide me. I was so enamored by her accomplishments. Her security and access for women across campus … She was an RA and always wanted to protect the ladies on her floor, especially the Black women.”
Kai’s immediate family was gracious enough during their time of grieving to share with the LMU community the essential qualities of her character. It was heartbreaking to witness. I saw the pain of a family lost in grief. I saw a month of anguish and hurt etched across their faces. But most of all, I sensed their need to fight through the tears and share the truth about Kai’s legacy.
Even in her passing, Kai remained a selfless, giving force.
“She was only 24 but even in her young age, she wanted to give back to the community in any way she could,” shared Robert Walton, Kai’s father. “She was an organ donor. She was able to help at least four people in her passing. That’s something she wanted to do.”
Close friend and fellow 2019 graduate Alexis Sissac revealed Kai’s rare ability to form genuine connections with everyone she came across while at LMU.
“She was always 100% herself,” remembered Sissac. “Every time she was in a room, her presence was known. Everyone knew her to be the brightest person in the room, the loudest person in the room, the funniest and also the smartest.”
Kai met many of her closest friends through Belles, a service organization dedicated to love, solidarity and social justice. Throughout her career, she connected with others through her heritage and ambitious nature.
“We both connected because we both were Black women in Belles and we both wanted to make a space for ourselves,” said Sissac. “Belles was the catalyst to bringing us together. [But] if we didn’t meet that way, we still would’ve found each other. Our souls were sewn together; we were very much attached.”
Kai’s rich background ultimately provided Lions with more than an inspiring example; she routinely gifted others her time and expected little in return. “[Kai] was unapologetically a Black woman who was proud of her heritage, who was proud of who she was,” said Brenda Quintanilla, Class of 2019. “She gave so much to LMU in various involvements, especially as an RA in Desmond. She was very committed to her residents.”
Despite having a natural flair for leadership, Kai grew into herself during her journey at LMU. She wanted to be Secretary of State. She had a passion for Chinese culture and learned to speak Mandarin. Kai’s loved ones praised not only her goals, but her commitment to actualizing high personal expectations.
“She was perfect. She was literally perfect in my eyes,” said Sissac. “She was light personified, and she will forever be my angel … she loved so fully. There aren’t that many people on this planet that are pure good, and she was good in every sense of the word.”
Above all else, Kai had the ability to captivate and influence others. When asked what they would remember her most by, Kai’s friends and family shared a variety of heartbreaking, but ultimately authentic, responses.
“Language heals and unites,” said Kay Walton, Kai’s mother. “From their earliest, I insisted on dual immersion in Spanish and English when they were really little. Kai had amazing teachers, and a brass of language that amazed everyone.”
“Because you were always there, I am here,” shared Trinity. “[Kai] was the kind of person to sacrifice her priorities for me and the family, and I truly would not be here today without my sister. I love you very much, sis.”
Others took the time to emphasize Kai’s personability. She was compassionate beyond measure and recognized when people needed help.
“Her smile. Her laugh,” said Quintillian. “The brightness that radiates from her smile is truly what I think many of us are going to remember. There is not a single picture in which her smile doesn’t take over the image. She was really a light. [Her smile] made us feel seen, it made us feel valued, it made us feel loved [and] it made us feel included. She had a beautiful heart.”
A person’s character is often better defined by their actions, rather than their words. Longtime friend Brendan Towns made sure to emphasize Kai’s selfless personal efforts, regardless of the timing or situation.
“No matter what happened between us, when the chips were down, we were both always there,” said Towns. “I almost died in a car crash and she was the one right next to me in the hospital the whole time. It was hard for her to be there for people, but if she genuinely cared, she didn’t miss the important stuff.”
Kaisara Walton was loved. She was loved and she loved very, very hard. She loved her family, she loved her friends and she loved her community. LMU was blessed to have a student like Kai, and her legacy must be honored, celebrated and remembered forever.
“With everything going on in her life, whatever she was going through, whatever she felt, she was a fighter,” said Towns. “She pushed through it, she found a way, she provided for her family when they needed help. Kai did so much for other people that she sometimes didn’t do enough for herself. That’s who she was at the end of the day: she was one of one.”
This is the opinion of Chris Benis, a junior marketing major from Seattle. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
