LMU’s Sodexo employee contract expired on April 25, 2022. One year later, Sodexo employees are still left without a contract or a resolution.
Since the expiration of the last contract, there have been at least seven formal negotiations between UNITE HERE Local 11 representatives and Sodexo employers.
Local 11, the union representing LMU Sodexo employees, continues to advocate for long-standing demands, including granting employees a pension, establishing a legal services fund, addressing short-staffing, drafting pregnancy protection in accordance with state law, lowering insurance payments, establishing growth in the workplace and raising the hourly pay for the lowest paid Sodexo employees from $17.55 to $21.
In the most recent negotiations — which took place on April 14 — Sodexo employers maintained the same comprehensive rejections of all demands that were established at the Feb. 8 negotiation, excluding pay increases.
Both parties agree on the $3.45 hourly increase to reach $21; However, Local 11 is seeking to retroactively grant the increase in the new contract as a solution for the last year of wages lost under the previous contract. Sodexo employers proposed granting the $3.45 increase once a contract is ratified, and are offering a $1,000 bonus to employees to make up for the last year.
The difference between the two proposals is the time in which employees would reach $21 an hour. Local 11’s proposal seeks to grant the increase immediately and a following increase of $1 for 2023, according to Lesly Meza, a Local 11 organizer.
The employers proposal sought to extend the contract until 2027, which would result in the Sodexo employees reaching $21 in hourly pay once the contract is ratified, and ultimately reaching $26 in hourly pay in 2027.
Under Local 11's proposal, the new contract would end in 2025 with added $1 and $2 increments annually which would ultimately reach an hourly pay of $25 by contract's end.
Isidro Mendoza has been working for Sodexo as as a cook for 20 years. Mendoza attended the April 2023 negotiations to address the Sodexo representatives, stating: “There's posters in the kitchen — all over the kitchen — and the one that really stands out is integrity. This here is not integrity. How long are you going to prolong this? How long are you going to keep people's money? People have families to feed ... It's astounding as to what Sodexo really represents, because it's all talk at your orientations — you sit behind a desk with air conditioning,” said Mendoza.
Sandra Martinez Vega, an Iggy’s Café employee of five years, makes $17.55 in hourly pay and primarily works the cash register. Recent staffing changes paired with expanded responsibility has impaired Martinez’s role.
“Honestly, I'm not just a cashier; I … have to deal with a GrubHub, Kiwibot and in-person customers. That's not easy to do with just two cashiers. Basically, we should have more help. We stay open the longest … and miss hours with our own [families]. It’s not worth the $17.55,” said Martinez. “I deserve better; my co-workers deserve better for the job we do. I wish [one of you would] actually [work the jobs] we do and see [if] $17.55 is something we can afford [to live] with.”
Two students were in attendance at the April 2023 negotiations, and both told the Loyolan they were attending in support of Sodexo workers.
“What really strikes me is the representatives of Sodexo are trying to tell these workers that they know what they're worth when they're not the ones working in these conditions — They're not the ones who have to deal with being on their feet all day … [Sodexo is] trying to tell these people what their labor is worth and that's really unjustifiable,” explained Benjamin Johnson, a sophomore political science major.
Simret Habte, a junior sociology major and student organizer behind SignItSodexo, has attended all four of the negotiations in 2023. Now, at the end of the school year, Habte admits the next steps are unclear, but she’s exploring “how [we] can keep the momentum with school ending, and how we are going to get what the workers need as quickly as possible.”
John Fisher, Sodexo general manager, couldn't be reached for comment.
According to Meza, no plans for future negotiations have been scheduled yet.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
