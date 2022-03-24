Provost Thomas Poon hosted his first on-campus convocation since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, March 24. The event was defined by a light tone, with eruptions of laughter and applause throughout Poon’s address. He highlighted diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, the Business Innovation Zone and LMU's increased international presence.
Poon structured his presentation to focus on LMU’s Spotlight Initiative Implementation Plans. The plan, which is titled Creating the World We Want to Live In, was created following a 19-month process of community consultation and deliberation, and consists of five spotlight initiatives.
During his convocation, Poon spoke on all five initiatives. The first spotlight, Learning for Justice, Inclusion and Transformation, prompts the University to “transform its academic and student life experience to embrace anti-oppressive curricular, co-curricular and pedagogical practices, grounded in a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as defining features of an LMU education.”
Following Poon’s description of this initiative, attendees applauded in support of the plan’s goals. Poon continued to describe how the implementation of this initiative will be measured: “DEI will be added as a performance review dimension to recognize contributions in this area for all LMU employees.”
The second initiative, Integrative and Interdisciplinary Thinking, asks the University to prepare students “to use multi-dimensional analysis, critical reasoning and creative problem solving” in their professional lives.
As a part of this initiative, the University created the Business Innovation Zone (BIZ). The BIZ has four offices, or “launch pads,” which will provide a space for a student company’s business headquarters, as well as provide access to experts and other entrepreneurs. According to Dr. Dayle Smith, dean of the College of Business Administration, “The BIZ is a place where disciplines intersect, bright minds collide and creative energy gets unleashed. The possibilities are endless, and we’re excited to see what our students can do.”
With the creation of the third initiative, Personalized Connections, the University hopes to “reinforce the value of our student-centered educational experience through personalized connection between students and the faculty and staff who support them.” According to Poon, the success of this initiative will be measured by the University’s student retention rate. Poon’s goal is to increase the retention rate to 93% “upon the completion of the strategic plan in 2026.”
The fourth initiative, Discovery and Innovation in Graduate and Professional Education, focuses on “adapt[ing] curricula and research[ing] support systems to provide competitive, mission-resonant graduate and professional programs that responds to societal needs, new market climates and horizons of discovery.”
Access LMU, the fifth initiative, plans on expanding "access to an LMU education, especially among distance learners, post-traditional students, students in non-degree or continuing education programs.” As a part of this goal, LMU hopes to strengthen the partnership between LMU and local community colleges, which will be accomplished through the LMU Transfer program.
Poon also spoke on "comprehensive internationalization" and the expansion of LMU’s presence on the global scale. He believes that LMU’s participation in the American Council on Education's (ACE) will "advance LMU’s internationalization goals by creating a comprehensive tactical International Strategic Plan to strengthen our visibility of as a global influential university.”
As a part of internationalization efforts, Poon praised the Study Abroad Program's handling of the pandemic, which included providing 50 remote international internships. Now, 102 students are studying abroad in spring 2022, and there are 170 applications for summer 2022 study abroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.