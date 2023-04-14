Meara Boughey (‘22) had a gift of song, and she spent her life sharing that gift with others. She passed away on March 12, five months after being diagnosed with leukemia. Meara is best defined by her passion for the arts and by the love she had for everyone around her. Those who knew Meara best describe her as creative, kind, authentic, and in every sense, a truly beautiful person.
"Anybody that would meet her for the first time … she could meet anybody and make them feel like they were friends, and they could be comfortable around her. She could make friends with anybody immediately,” said Skye Boughey, Meara’s mother.
Meara’s interest in music and theater developed over time. She sang in youth choirs while also playing basketball and soccer, but as she grew older and challenged herself to try new things, she fell in love with musical theater.
She joined her high school’s a cappella group and scored roles in school productions like Maria in “West Side Story” and Marty Maraschino in “Grease.”
“When she was thinking about what she wanted to do in college, everybody was like, ‘Oh, you're going to Broadway for sure,’” shared Skye.
Meara also felt drawn to becoming a doctor, applying for college programs specific to theater and pre-med studies and being accepted to universities for both, but she ultimately decided that she was called to a degree in theater.
During her time at LMU, Meara found her home in the theatre arts and music departments. As a theatre arts major, Meara loved the stage. She embraced new characters and worlds in her performances, and acted in projects from LMU theater productions to student short films to a show in Bonn, Germany, through her study abroad program.
“She loved to perform. She was just built for it,” said Carolyn Gerrior (‘22), Meara’s best friend and college roommate.
Meara became an integral part of the LMU Choirs during her college years. Music department chair T.J. Harper, DMA, became director of LMU Choirs in fall 2019, when Meara was a sophomore. Upon first meeting her, Harper noticed her outstanding vocal talent and her commitment to the group.
“I remember immediately that Meara was one of those students [for whom] I don’t think it mattered who the new director was — she was just always present, always on time, always ready to work. There was just no question that choir was very important to her from the very beginning,” said Harper.
Meara’s voice distinguished her early on, so much so that Harper often urged Meara to consider taking on a music major while studying at LMU. A classically trained opera singer, she regularly auditioned for and performed solos with the LMU Choirs, singing at events from LMU’s Christmas concerts to University President Timothy Law Snyder’s convocation ceremony.
Meara’s talent didn’t stop with her voice — in addition to the beauty she sang with, Meara approached her music with a deep level of thought and passion. For Meara, of course, it only felt natural. “She was so intuitive about the creative process … she didn’t realize truly how special her perspective was when it comes to things that were creative, that connected the heart and soul to the act of performance,” said Harper.
Her ability to deliver music as her art and an honest form of expression only elevated how beautifully she could deliver a performance. The music affected her as much as it did all who got to watch her.
“We take time during rehearsals to share and to talk about things, sometimes as mundane as what we want to be when we grow up, to what a song or a poem means to us and how it affects us,” said Harper. “I remember very clearly early on, Meara had very thoughtful, very insightful things to say about some of the music we were preparing. The music really touched her at a place in her heart.”
As much as Harper praised Meara’s vocal talent and artistry, he also recognized how she excelled academically. “She was just whip smart. Outside of music, outside of theater, school was a joy for her. She loved to learn," he said.
Her record certainly reflects this: days before commencement, at which she graduated summa cum laude, Meara received an award from the College of Communication and Fine Arts (CFA) for having the highest academic record of all graduating seniors from the college, as well as the theatre arts departmental award.
Despite all her successes across academics and the arts, Meara’s greatest accomplishment is perhaps the community she built with and for those around her.
“I think a lot about how much she loved other people. She was very gentle with every person she talked to. She was always super genuine and really cared about every person,” shared Hank Deroover, Meara’s boyfriend of five years.
“The best thing that I can speak to is the way that she made me feel seen and understood. She always used to say that we were soulmates because we just got along so well, and it was like she could read my mind. We just connected on a whole other level. She was the kindest, most beautiful soul,” said Gerrior.
“She was a very genuine, very graceful, kind, gentle, just a very loving human being ... She was who she was, and she allowed others to be themselves around her,” said Harper, noting her lasting impact on LMU’s music community. Meara’s dedication and love for LMU’s Music and Theatre Arts Departments deeply reached those communities during her college years. Her kindness and compassion uplifted the artists around her, and in return, made her experience more beautiful and complete, too. “[The music and theatre arts] departments have always been so close. It’s truly what made my time at LMU, and I think Meara’s as well — how much of a community there is and how connected you feel with other people that are also in performing arts,” shared Gerrior.
Meara received her leukemia diagnosis five months before her passing, and as she underwent treatments, Meara noticed how isolating her journey felt. While resources exist for children with cancer and for older adults, she felt that few quite helped her process the experience of having cancer as a young adult, in between being a child and being fully an adult.
While she recovered, Meara decided she wanted to go back to school to pursue a nursing degree, eager to become a nurse and to serve other patients with cancer. “I think she just loved being able to bring some type of comfort to people and put them at ease,” said Skye. In particular, she wanted to help young adults with cancer, sharing that solidarity with them and standing by their side.
“She could light up a room and make everybody laugh. She had such a way of making people smile, and she did that for me all the time,” said Gerrior.
The University will hold a memorial service for Meara on Friday, April 14, at 1 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel, with a reception to follow on the rooftop patio of the Foley Building. To honor Meara, the service will center around song.
After Meara’s passing, Harper met with CFA Dean Bryant Keith Alexander, Theatre Arts Department Chair Leon Wiebers and colleagues from Campus Ministry to plan how best to celebrate Meara in the service, alongside Skye and Gerrior.
“There was this great outpouring of support from both her community in the [theatre arts] department and also in the music department ... One of the things we’re trying to balance is how to keep Meara’s memory as being such a light in our lives as the centerpiece,” said Harper.
The LMU Choirs will perform two songs — “My Song” by Rabindranath Tagore and Ēriks Ešenvalds, and “Lunar Lullaby” by Kathleen Nicely and Jacob Narverud. Several alumni of LMU’s choir program are returning to the Bluff to join in remembering Meara through song.
Meara performed “My Song” as a soloist in fall 2021 as part of LMU Choirs’ performance at Snyder’s convocation — the group’s first maskless performance with a live audience after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[‘My Song’] talks about a person’s indominable spirit existing and carrying on long after they might be taken from us ... This [is a] really impactful song about how we can impact others and our legacy,” said Harper.
For those that knew Meara best, “My Song” seemed an obvious choice for the service. "It was her song, you know? … That was her solo. And she sang it so beautifully,” said Gerrior.
While “My Song” was the initial selection for the service, Skye requested a special second song: “Lunar Lullaby.”
The lyrics of “Lunar Lullaby” attest to how Meara’s presence endures; she is never far from those she loved. “It speaks really to not just the beauty of who Meara was but to the relationship she had with others, how her mother remembers her, how we are mindful of our terrestrial existence and then we feel that connection to the celestial,” said Harper.
On Thursday, April 13 — one day before Meara’s memorial service — Meara would have turned 23. To celebrate, her loved ones flew to Los Angeles to meet and honor Meara together: Skye and Steve Boughey, Meara’s father, with Meara’s two sisters; Meara’s uncle Dylan; Deroover, Meara’s boyfriend; and Gerrior, Meara’s best friend.
First, the group met for breakfast at The Kettle in Manhattan Beach — a place Meara and Gerrior enjoyed eating at together during their time at LMU. Then, they visited the beach, one of Meara’s favorite places. After a morning of clouds and gloom, Skye noticed how the sun finally came out, giving the group an afternoon of sunshine and clear skies.
“[We] celebrated her and then played some games as a family, just tried to do things she loved, and talked about her a lot and cried a lot. And really, that’s the best we can do,” said Skye.
While Meara will be forever missed by everyone she touched, her gift of song will carry on at LMU for years to come — beautifully, authentically and lovingly, just as she always was.
