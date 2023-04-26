On the steps of Sacred Heart Chapel, professors delivered an open letter on behalf of Facilities Management (FM) employees. The statement detailed a plea for higher wages at the Cesar Chavez Interfaith Prayer Service on March 30, 2022, and was punctuated by the number 21.
At the time, the lowest-paid FM employees were receiving $16 in hourly pay. The letter demanded a raise to $21 in hourly pay to combat the financial struggles of living in Los Angeles and rising inflation. Within a month of the letter’s release, up to 200 students joined together on Palm Walk in support, and the "$21 for FM" movement was born.
The movement spanned seven months and inspired two protests, a petition, open letters, a social media campaign and stickers that still adorn campus.
On April 21, LMU’s lowest paid employees — including FM — received their first paycheck reflecting the $21 an hour raise announced in October 2022.
Within just a few days, the paychecks have already made an impact on campus.
“I live by myself, and I was spending all my savings trying to survive … I was struggling to pay for food — I was cleaning houses on the side to try to survive. Now I can take it easy,” said Gigi Alvarez, an FM employee who has been working at LMU for 10 years.
Edward Morales has worked at LMU for five years in Waste Management. However, due to financial stress, Morales took a job at Public Safety. “It was $2 more [in hourly pay] … but it wasn't for me, working graveyards … [and] it was hard to swing shifts. Every six months you had to switch your shift,” explained Morales.
Once Morales heard of the $21 pay increase, he gladly transferred back to Waste Management, and the return has already changed his life. “My car was falling apart. [With the raise,] I was able to get a new part that really helped me out ... if I lose my car ... that's my livelihood, and if that breaks, I'm in trouble,” recalled Morales.
Prior to the $21 increase, Morales shared that he and his coworkers worked up to 126 hours and seven days a week “just to get through the period because that's what you had at work making $16 [an hour] — that was rough.”
“In reality, you don't really want to be here all the time, but I had no choice," explained Luis Noriega, who has worked at LMU for almost 20 years in Waste Management.
Noriega supports not just himself but also his wife and kids in Guatemala whom he visits multiple times a year. Upon telling his wife about the raise, she told him, “Oh, you deserve it.” Noriega hopes to visit more often as a result of the new raise.
After 24 years at LMU, Luis De La O, an FM employee in Waste Management, has been waiting to retire, but he made a promise to his coworkers that he would only retire if they got a raise, according to Nona Pittman, a senior African American studies and communication studies double major who helped organize student advocacy efforts supporting FM workers. De La O protested in support of his coworkers because he wasn’t going to leave until they got $21.
Now that De La O is certain his coworkers have been paid, he plans to retire on June 15. In his retirement, he hopes to start his own financial business to help Latine and Hispanic communities.
Though Morales noticed a morale boost amongst his coworkers, concerns regarding the raise emerged as well. Employees previously making $21 and above are now making roughly the same amount of money. His coworkers who shared this concern told him, “‘They started making the same money we do. I been here 20 years … so what about us?’”
In response to these concerns, Interim Director Media and Public Relations Mason Stockstill, told the Loyolan, “For those at the lowest end of the pay scale, this was a substantial increase in percentage terms. Those who were already earning $21 per hour or more continue to be part of the University’s annual merit increase process by which LMU sets aside funds each year that go toward pay increases. Not everyone receives the same amount, and this is up to the discretion of their supervisors and department and divisional leaders.”
Employees in Waste Management have been asking for higher hourly pay for over six years. Up until the raise was announced, both Noriega and Morales described how superiors told them that a raise was unlikely because it was too expensive.
“We would have meetings with [a former manager] telling him we [needed] help. We [needed] a raise. Basically all of us begged him at once. Nothing. It wasn't until the students made their voice heard. That really made an impact," said Morales. "I'm like, 'S---. We don't have any voice' ... but with you guys making a stand and backing us up ... I will be forever grateful for you guys."
