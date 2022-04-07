The end of February was a busy time for LMU students. Wrapped up in midterms and last minute spring break plans, the chaos and fear of war was one that lay miles away. However, just days before students left campus for a spring break, social media and news platforms were flooded with news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In February of 2014, the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, following the Revolution of Dignity: Russia invaded Eastern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Now, eight years later, Russia has invaded Ukraine and caused significant damage to the country, including their capital Kyiv and other significant cities such as Kharkiv and Chernihiv. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shared on Feb. 25, the morning after the invasion, that “we now have war in Europe on a scale and of a type that we thought belonged to history.”
Over 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, with 4.3 million going to a neighboring country and the remaining 6.5 million people being displaced within their home country. Around 30% of these people come from Kyiv. Recent tracking has shown that Russia is withdrawing from Kyiv and focusing more on Eastern Ukraine, with current attempts displaying an intention to surround Slovyansk.
Polina Bogusevich, freshman animation major, is an international student from Russia. She is currently unable to go back home and see her family, and is worried that she may have to find housing in Los Angeles this summer if she can’t go back.
“It’s really hard to judge what is actually happening because there are a lot of factors.” Opposed to the war, she emphasized how this is Putin’s war, not Russia’s. “Nobody really wanted [this] war. Nobody was really expecting [this] war.” She additionally noted that there is war among the people with varying opinions.
Growing up surrounded by Russian propaganda, her family is very supportive of the Russian government. “My mom and grandparents don’t use social media. They mostly watch TV since they were like kids, and it’s really hard to change their minds because it’s like programming. Things that we see [in Russia] are completely different to what Ukrainians see or what [LMU students] see.”
“My mother is not into politics at all, but I can see the influence of everything she watches still. She’s not saying it’s good to kill people but she’s saying there was no other choice. For me, it’s impossible to excuse this kind of behavior. There were definitely other ways to solve this.”
When talking with her family, she tries to stay away from conversations surrounding the conflict with Ukraine. “What my family tells me is that our president is protecting our country, NATO is getting closer and closer to Russia and we are in danger which is why he had to do those kinds of actions.”
Bogusevich shared that Russians often feel like they need a strong person to lead. However, “there’s a thin line between being obsessed and being strong and straightforward. Presidents have terms, but Putin remains, and it feels for me like we’re standing in one place when everybody else is going forward.”
Ukraine has continuously stressed its cultural separation from Russia, despite Putin’s claim that they are “one people.” Although the countries have been intertwined for a while, Ukraine is its own country and has its own language and traditions.
Here in the United States, many citizens are feeling the economic effects of this invasion due to sanctions placed on Russia. Gas prices in L.A. County average at $4.90 per gallon with California's average currently resting at $5.80 as of April 7.
Sanctions have increased the prices of goods in Russia as well. Several chain restaurants have closed and home goods are becoming more expensive. Instagram and Facebook have been banned. Bogusevich shares that “a lot of [Russia's] planes were rented from [other European countries], and [these countries] want to have their planes back now. So, there’ll probably be a moment in the future where we won’t even be able to travel. It’s hard for me to see that my family can support our government.”
Bogusevich’s credit cards have also been frozen. She is unable to use certain apps, such as Apple Music or the App Store — anything that is connected to her card. “I haven’t been able to call a taxi. I had money for my apartment and a car but now I can’t use it.”
At the beginning of spring break, she flew to the United Arab Emirates to meet her mother to acquire cash. Her mother also tucked in some of her own jewelry in case Bogusevich would need to sell it later for money. Due to her Russian passport, Bogusevich is unsure as to whether she’ll be able to get another credit card in the U.S. After this brief reunion, her mother flew back to Russia, one day before the airlines carrying people to Russia shut down.
When asked what she thinks may happen next, Bogusevich said "[she] has no idea. It’s like trying to guess the next step of a psychopath. You don't know what’s on their minds and it’s impossible to know. As a Russian citizen, I love my country with all my body, but I’m just so disappointed in how other people are perceiving our country because of our government. Generalizing it to all Russians; it’s not that simple.”
Shaking her head, she remarked on the differences between life here in the U.S. and back in Russia. "We never had a chance to do something different. It’s just so different; if you are gay and holding hands in Russia, somebody could beat you up. If they’re arresting people with signs saying 'no war,' then what else are [Russian citizens] going to do?”
Protesting is a dangerous activity in Russia, with troops arresting people no matter if they’ve posed a threat or not. Bogusevich's friends’ parents in Russia were told that if they found out they were somehow connected to a protest, they would be fired. Bogusevich said that at this point, “what will you choose: peace somewhere in the world or peace in your own life? If I go and protest right now, my mom and I will go to jail. There’s a popular phrase that says ‘they can’t arrest everyone.’ But they’re underestimating Russia; they have so many people.”
As a community, she says the best thing LMU students can do is donate. "Make a fundraiser and send money." Bogusevich hopes to make t-shirts with a "Peace for Ukraine" design to sell at Wellness Wednesday. All of the proceeds would go to Ukraine. However, she stated that "it would have to be somebody else because if Russia found out I was doing that, they could arrest me when I go back. Right now, to post anything about war on social media or send money to funds to help Ukraine, it’s regarded as high treason. Even here I’m scared about [Putin] thousands of kilometers away, and there are people actually there now.”
Upon returning to campus after spring break, she was worried about how people would react to her. “I wasn’t expecting to receive this much support from my faculty. Professor Baker texted my professor from last semester and sent a form to LMU CARES. I was shocked because I thought when I’d come back here people would stare at me because I’m Russian.”
To the students on campus, Bogusevich encourages them to stay informed. “[Students] don’t have to do anything if they don’t want to, but this is history that is happening right now. You have to know what is going on.”
A few of LMU’s choral groups will be singing Prayer for Ukraine in Carnegie Hall this June. As one stanza says, "grant us freedom, grant us luck, grant us enlightenment and happiness, grant, o God, our people many, many years."
For more information about how to help, visit the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles.
