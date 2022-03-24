After the first on-campus election cycle since the onset of the pandemic, Saúl Rascón Salazar, junior international relations major, and Gabi Jeakle, junior English and history double major, have been elected ASLMU president and vice president.
Throughout their campaign, Salazar and Jeakle have emphasized three pillars: advocacy, creativity and accessibility. On their Instagram, Salazar and Jeakle wrote that they “plan on using [their] social media, student outreach and ASLMU Senate to keep a record and central hub for LMU student and administrative.” For the creativity pillar, they “are ardent about uplifting the passions of students and supporting the humanities to help us grow as members of the LMU community.” Salazar and Jeakle also cite the current “sexual assault resources, economic relief during difficult times [and] legal workarounds for undocumented students” as areas in which the University can improve accessibility.
Drew Hartz, sophomore political science and health and human sciences double major, was announced as vice president of sustainability and operations. Bailey Woinarowicz, sophomore political science major, was announced as vice president of student wellness. Jesus "Paco" Estrada, sophomore theological studies and Spanish double major, was announced as vice president of cultural affairs. Olivia Palombo, freshman journalism major, was announced as vice president of academic affairs.
Mehmet Colakoglu, freshman computer science major, and Ciara Curran, freshman political science major, were announced as senators-at-large.
