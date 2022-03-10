According to the Study Abroad department, LMU is currently running 12 programs in Europe. There are 101 students studying in locations including Croatia, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Wales.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already impacted European countries in areas of commerce, travel and immigration. Furthermore, some Europeans are dealing with concerns of the Russia-Ukraine war expanding beyond the borders of Ukraine.
In an update posted to the COVID-19 and International Travel page on Feb. 24, Study Abroad claimed, “Spring 2022 semester programs abroad are running as scheduled. LMU continues to monitor worldwide events and advises travelers to avoid any regions impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”
Over spring break, the Loyolan talked to four students studying abroad—in Germany, Croatia and Italy—about what it is like to be in Europe during the Russia-Ukraine war. Matthew Wilcox, a junior film and television production major studying in Bonn, Germany, is the first student to be featured in this series. Stay tuned next week for the rest of the interviews.
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): What is it like to be in Europe right now? Do you feel any closer to the conflict or do you still feel distant from it?
Matthew Wilcox (M.W.): I think, in general, it's nice being in Europe. I feel like I'm getting a good experience. I don't think the Ukraine conflict/Russia conflict is getting in the way of things. It's definitely more noticeable … there's demonstrations and protests all over the world right now, but I think it definitely hits closer to home over here in Europe. Because we're shooting documentaries and working on a lot of projects, and then just traveling for fun, we visit a lot of places. One place that I visited to shoot work on my documentary was Greece, and I saw a huge demonstration outside of the Parliament [House] in Athens. They're playing music and everyone's got flags, and they're really just trying to stand up and make their voices heard. There are tons of demonstrations and protests that we see almost weekly. Just last week on Thursday, we were outside eating dinner and a march just wrapped all the way around the whole town.
F.B.: Have you or your classmates participated in anything yet or do you just watch?
M.W.: I think a few have. Some of us have joined in or have taken pictures or posted things on social media … [my classmates have] wandered up to a demonstration or protest that they wanted to listen to or hear more about.
F.B.: Have you been checking social media for any updates or news sources?
M.W.: Absolutely. All of us have group chats with our friends and our classmates and just our program in general. We'll definitely be sending updates whenever anything big comes out. One of my friends was planning on shooting his documentary in Ukraine at the beginning of the semester and I was actually planning on traveling with him to Ukraine to work on it. Obviously, as soon as Putin stated his intentions and started making threats, the idea definitely got scrapped. We very soon realized it wasn't safe … he's since shifted his idea. I think another big thing is we get emails almost regularly, almost every single day, if not a couple of times a day … just updating us on the conflict, saying there will be protests, there will be demonstrations, things like that.
F.B.: So you feel protected by whoever is leading your program?
M.W.: Yeah. There hasn't been any moment where I haven't felt safe because of the conflict. I think it's close enough that you can see it firsthand and you can be affected by it in small ways, but I've never felt in danger. I do think that proper measures will be taken to make sure that we're safe and out of harm's way.
F.B.: You have said that some of your classmates have had to shift their filming projects and you have seen demonstrations … are there any other ways this event has changed your study abroad experience?
M.W.: My host family has done things to try to support Ukrainian refugees. I know they were giving away some of their things and belongings and toys for children and, you know, any leftover bedding and stuff they didn't need. Our program schedule hasn't changed and our curriculum hasn't changed, but I think it's something we talk about in class every once in a while. We take time to recognize that it is a big deal and it is something that's affecting a lot of people.
F.B.: Is there anything else you want to share about your time studying abroad?
M.W.: We’ve had so many big events and things happening in our lifetime, especially in the past few years. I think it's almost easy to feel a little removed like, “Oh, here's another big thing that's happening, but it doesn't really impact me.” I'm seeing it firsthand and I'm seeing the effects and I'm talking to people who were directly affected by it. In a way, that's a good thing about being over here. It's almost easy to get numb by all this news and [the] events that we're living through. It's nice to be here and … take it all in for real and digest it.
