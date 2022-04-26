In 2010, LMU was one of the first Jesuit institutions in the country to establish an office on campus for the LGBTQ+ community. Since then, LMU’s efforts to support those who identify as part of the community have grown exponentially. One of this year’s commencement speakers, soccer icon Abby Wambach, has publicly shown her support as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Several staff and faculty members display flags and messages by their offices showing support for the people on campus who identify as LGBTQ+. However, there is always room for improvement. A recent discovery at LMU’s Student Psychological Services (SPS) proves that we still have a long way to go.
A few weeks ago, Loyolan social justice editor Kylie Clifton, a freshman journalism major and transgender woman seven years along her journey, was listening to what she thought was friendly gossip about pamphlets on display at SPS. These pamphlets were written by a third-party company, ETR, and are not affiliated with LMU.
The pamphlets called the LGBTQ+ community the "GLBT community" and included words such as "transvestite" and "transsexual". A pamphlet focused on preventing rape played to the stereotype that only women are able to get raped. There was also a “sexual feelings” pamphlet that discussed the difference between one's "true gender" and "physical gender," implying that those two do not match. Clifton said, “To see that they were 15 to 20-years-old and [had] language that not only harmed me but could be harmful to many people; it was a really unfortunate moment.”
“It’s another upsetting, outdated word in there. [On the] whole, it’s kind of appalling. The whole thing is so clearly outdated," said Nicholas Higgins, a freshman management and leadership major who identifies as gay, when asked about the use of words, such as transvestite and transsexual.
The pamphlet, titled "Transgender: Understanding Gender Differences," was written six years prior to same-sex marriage being legalized in the United States in 2015. With information such as this lying around, Higgins reflected on what this means for others who don’t identify as part of this community. “They are sick with misinformation. They're not like the enemy. They are just perpetually misinforming themselves.”
Speaking with two alumni brought a slightly different perspective at present. Kevin Halladay-Glynn, a 2014 graduate from the film school who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, shared that “[he] doesn’t think it’s crazy to have outdated pamphlets; it happens.” However, he acknowledged that they are “flawed” and “clearly outdated.”
"[SPS] and talking through your [concerns] can make a huge difference in your life. If you have a bad experience with it when you’re first exploring, it can set you up to think that it’s not for you or not going to help you. In my experience, if you get the right support it can make a world of a difference”, said Halladay-Glynn.
Halladay-Glynn shared some of his friends' experiences with SPS, claiming that they loved the counselors they had worked with. “They provide a great service and it doesn't seem like these pamphlets represent the quality of support that they give in a one-on-one way.”
Chris James, a 2014 graduate with a marketing and screenwriting double major, shared his experiences on campus as part of the LGTBQ+ community. After browsing through the pamphlets, he reflected on a few personal experiences and shared that, when he was in college, “a lot of people were experimenting with their sexuality and a lot of talk was around sexuality, specifically. But there wasn’t a lot of talk around gender. I think having more literature around being okay with existing in the gray areas of the gender spectrum, or sort of viewing gender as a spectrum, could be something helpful for SPS to collaborate with students.”
Upon reflecting on several spaces that he felt comfortable in, he suggested that SPS take advantage of the students on campus to help clarify any terminology. “Especially, in the LGBTQ community, language and definitions do matter, and it’s imperative that SPS uses proper wording. All you need to do is ask for feedback and take feedback into consideration and that should hopefully remedy the problem.”
Thanks to Clifton, a success story has been created. Upon entering the SPS office and seeing the pamphlets herself, she decided to call their desk and see if there would be a way to take them down. She was then immediately directed to the Director of SPS Kristin Linden, Ph.D. Clifton recounted that “Linden recognized and was receptive and had me identify five to six pamphlets that I particularly had problems with. She made a promise to me that they would reevaluate them and find replacements and even asked if I would help approve of the new pamphlets.” Following the phone call, she recently visited the office and was able to take a look at some new pamphlets that were selected.
The experience was extremely gratifying and rewarding for her. “It felt so much to be heard because I had advocated for my community on many levels, in many different places and I’ve often gotten the vibe or feeling when I speak that I’m doing too much.” She now recommends the new pamphlets that will be on display in SPS. For students who are looking for other resources, Clifton recommends browsing through the website GLAAD.
Reflecting on this sequence of events, she is thankful for SPS and what they can offer to the LMU community. “I think it speaks heavily on the communication and how receptive these organizations can be. It took one phone call to change so much of my perspective.”
She shared a final message: “Even though I’m a representative of my community, I’m not esteemly educated and am never above growth. I think that’s just the message: no one will ever be truly an expert on everything. Language that might’ve been perceived as appropriate at one time no longer is and that’s valid and that’s okay.”
The Loyolan contacted Linden and was able to obtain a recorded statement: “I appreciate that you brought to my attention that there [were] outdated materials specific to being gay and lesbian and regarding transgender [people] in the pamphlets currently in the office. I can assure [you] they are going to be removed and we have steps to replace them with textual information and current information.”
Additional reporting by Kylie Clifton, social justice editor.
