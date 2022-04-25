McKay Hall's Residence Hall Association (RHA) members were informed via email on April 12 that the building’s resident director (RD) is no longer employed by the University. Sixteen students have since told the Loyolan that they have heard about allegations of solicitation, vulgarity, harassment and sexual misconduct. This comes in the wake of Loyolan coverage of the RD’s departure.
“[We talked about how the RD] could have been doing something weird with the students because how [they] left was so sudden. We knew something was wrong,” said Missy Douglas, McKay resident and freshman psychology major. “And then when … [the students who were allegedly solicited] said something it was so shocking. It was unbelievable.”
A complaint was filed via Public Safety on March 24 at 11:28 a.m. reporting “solicitation of a lewd act” in McKay Hall. This report, in addition to LMU’s entire 2022 crime log, may be requested for inspection at the Public Safety office in Foley Annex. It is also available on their website.
According to residents of McKay Hall, the building's RD left sexually explicit notes with vulgar content for two residents to read in a third-floor communal men’s restroom. The messages were allegedly affixed to bathroom surfaces over a two-week period. One particular note reportedly contained instructions for residents to knock on an adjacent stall door for the commencement of oral sex. The RD was reportedly hiding in the adjacent bathroom stall, awaiting the student's arrival.
“Basically, [the RD] seemed to have left several vulgar notes that increasingly got more sexual over the course of a few weeks,” said one RHA chair for the dormitory who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. “I guess the one incident that the resident did talk about was when [they] went into a stall and the stall had a sticky note that basically said, 'knock if' ... I don’t know how vulgar I can be, basically to perform oral sex if the resident was to knock.”
The Loyolan contacted two students who were allegedly solicited via text message on April 20, but they declined to comment.
Although McKay Hall’s RHA members were informed of the RD’s departure via an email from Assistant Director of Resident Life Amiya Powell-Hodge, many McKay residents told the Loyolan that they have yet to receive any University notification regarding what led the employee to leave. “I guess it's pretty upsetting that our RD was caught harassing [residents] on our third floor and we live here and we don’t know,” said Selina Haroon, McKay resident and freshman English major.
“I feel awful that people had to go through that … It was awful that they had to get those notes,” said Jack Boreham, freshman entrepreneurship major and third-floor senator for McKay RHA. “You don't know if it happened to [others] as well, because all we knew was the two people who [were] getting notes. It really could have been anybody.” Boreham heard about the alleged incident through his roommate, who knows the students who were allegedly solicited.
The vast majority of McKay units contain a bathroom connecting two dorm rooms. However, the restroom in which the incident reportedly took place was only intended for use by those residing in the hall’s traditional-style dorm rooms. Those residents have no other direct bathroom access.
“For somebody to do something like that, they had to have [known] when they were going into the bathroom, when they weren't there, how long they would stay in there ... This must have been something [the RD] put ... serious effort into it [and] it's just mind-blowing to me, to be honest,” said the same anonymous RHA source quoted above.
“I think with a person in that position, it’s their responsibility and they have to play a big role in being a responsible figure and setting a good example, leading by example and taking care of others. [The RD] didn’t fulfill that,” said Danny Fournier, freshman environmental studies major and McKay resident. “It helps [with] putting it into perspective. It can happen to anybody and everyone is at risk.”
On April 21, the Loyolan contacted the departed staff member via email, text message and phone. No response has been offered through any method of outreach.
Several students noted feelings of anxiety and unease in light of the alleged incident. “I was honestly really taken aback that someone like that could be living near us and just be in a building filled with kids who literally sleep there … and [the RD] … had access to the rooms and everything. I thought that was honestly very shocking and upsetting to hear about,” said Carina Jisser, McKay resident and freshman marketing major.
“It's just crazy that in the safest place [there’s] supposed to be, there's some big things going on that are completely out of my control,” said Bella Tapia, freshman entrepreneurship major and McKay resident.
The Loyolan contacted Executive Vice President and Provost Thomas Poon, Ph.D., on April 25 for comment on the alleged incident. Interim Director for Media and Public Relations Mason Stockstill responded on his behalf, stating that the questions were best directed to Terri Mangione, Ph.D., dean of students and interim senior vice president for Student Affairs.
While Mangione was asked via email on April 20 what the Office of Student Affairs was doing for residents affected by the RD’s departure, she was subsequently contacted at the Provost’s suggestion on April 25 and has yet to provide comment as of this article’s publishing. Mangione responded to the April 20 inquiry with “a list of campus resources available to all LMU students.” The list consisted of website links and contact information for Student Health Services, Community of Care, Campus Ministry, Campus Safety Services and Student Psychological Services.
In addition to Mangione, Director of Student Housing Steve Nygaard and Interim Assistant Director of Upper Division and Staffing of Residence Life Dominic Ortiz were contacted for comment on April 20 and April 25 regarding the alleged incident. Neither have provided a response.
If you were impacted by the alleged incident, we encourage you to contact Campus Safety Services and/or the Loyolan.
Additional reporting by Blake Marquez, social justice staff, and Kylie Clifton, social justice editor.
