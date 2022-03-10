Two years ago, students returned to campus from spring break only to pack up their belongings and continue their college experience virtually. Now, in 2022, students returned to LMU’s campus last week with their faces fully revealed for the first time since March 2020.
LMU followed suit after L.A. County lifted their indoor mask mandate on March 4, allowing students to enter classrooms and other indoor environments maskless beginning March 7.
With the various COVID-19 mutations and variants that have developed throughout this pandemic, students have experienced multiple waves and the several different mandates and restrictions that followed. In January 2022, L.A. County experienced an all-time high, peaking at over 43,000 cases in one day. With a seven-day case average of 1,127 cases reported on March 9, the pandemic's end is statistically near.
Throughout this week, students across campus have shared a wide range of reactions regarding this shift of policy. For upperclassmen, enthusiasm has been a prevalent response; many are thrilled that their college experience is finally resembling normalcy.
Scott Nelson, junior psychology major and computer science and statistics and data science double minor, shared that “it’s frankly been a long time coming and [I've] been waiting for this moment for a [while].” Laughing, he said, “I always get very nervous when I even watch a movie and I don’t see people wearing masks, so I think it’s definitely had a huge effect on me in how I interact and [am] in social situations.”
Interactions with professors and peers flow more easily as well. “I’ve only had two classes in person but just seeing the facial expressions has made a huge difference in how I’ve been able to engage and actually enjoy being in class.” When comparing L.A. County to other areas across the country, he states that viruses typically spread faster in more densely populated regions or in colder temperatures. “The new variants have become more and more contagious despite people wearing masks, so it might become something where it's super contagious but not as harmful”, he said.
For students with difficulty hearing or who rely heavily on facial expressions for social cues, being able to see someone's entire face will help alleviate added stressors or miscommunication. An article from Harvard Health Publishing elaborated on the difficulties around masks for some groups: “Individuals with ASD [autism spectrum disorder] often have difficulty making eye contact, adding yet another hurdle for them in the social-communication realm. These factors can lead to miscommunication and frustration. Because masks muffle voices, verbal communication also becomes more difficult.”
In general, students and faculty on campus have been respectful of others’ choices on whether they’ll continue wearing masks or not. Leilani Medina, freshman marketing and finance major, shared that in “most of her classes, everyone is still wearing their mask, but everyone’s been pretty respectful about if they want to or [not], which has been pretty good.”
Personally, she has decided to keep her mask on for the time being when indoors: “I think it was done too soon, especially just coming back from spring break and [when] everyone was [just] traveling to different places. I think it would’ve been better to wait two weeks to see how many cases there are and then go from there.”
Sam Beck, a junior transfer student and journalism major with an economics minor believes otherwise. “I think [lifting this mandate] happened a little late. I’m vaccinated, I'm boosted and, from what I’ve seen of the science that’s available, I’m not at any medically validated high risk. I’m not going to continue [wearing] my mask.”, Beck said.
When asked if he thinks that this mandate will be reinstated, he shared that he doesn’t “see it playing out in a scenario where it becomes super medically necessary for us to wear masks again. I think if we do it’ll be more so a formality than anything.”
Quinn Yates, freshman physics major, has decided to keep wearing his mask indoors. “I think lifting the mask mandate [was] something that was going to happen eventually. I think the timing was just bad [with] everybody [coming] back from spring break. I know people are encouraged to get tested, but I feel like a lot of people don’t and so it’s sort of bad timing. I do look forward to being able to take my mask off and feel comfortable doing so but that’s just not yet," he said.
With the virus coming in waves, there is uncertainty as to whether we will have to reinstate mask-wearing in the future. Yates explained that “every time cases go down, we loosen restrictions, get rid of mask mandates, and then because more people are getting COVID-19, there’s another wave because of a new variant and so we have to bring back all the restrictions and bring back masks. If we moved a lot slower and maybe loosened some restrictions, but kept masks and things at a slower rate, we wouldn’t have to do the peak spike sort of wave every time there’s a new variant. So I definitely think we’ll be seeing a mask mandate again if not this semester at least sometime next year.”
With the majority of students and faculty on campus being fully vaccinated, the fear of personally contracting the virus and developing dangerous symptoms lessens. However, it seems that many faculty members have continued to keep masks on. Whether they are older or live in a household with people who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet, there is greater worry about contracting the virus compared to students.
Beck noticed that “professors are airing on the side of caution a lot more than students, which makes sense. I mean, not only are young kids at a higher risk medically, but they’re more prone to throwing caution to the wind. Most professors I’ve had are still wearing masks for sure.” Several students are continuing to wear masks for the purpose of protecting others at greater risk, with Yates agreeing and stating that “a big thing is protecting the faculty of this school and keeping our masks on to keep them safe.”
Although this mandate has now been lifted, masks are still required at the LMU Children’s Learning Center, Student Psychological Services and Student Health Services.
