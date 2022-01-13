“Unprecedented” may have been one of the most prominent words of 2020, but it is much less applicable in 2022, as students across the country once again log in to their first week of classes over Zoom.
Many students have expressed that they are disappointed but not surprised that the first two weeks of spring classes will be conducted virtually.
“A lot of schools that my friends at home attend already stated they were going online … so I kind of mentally prepared myself to see that email,” said sophomore accounting major Tyler Lieu.
Many California State University campuses, including California State Fullerton and California State Los Angeles, have announced that they will begin their spring semesters online as well.
Most University of California campuses have extended their original two-week remote learning period an extra week, and will not return to full in-person instruction until Jan. 31.
For most LMU seniors, this week marks the third time that they begin a semester via Zoom.
“Going into my last semester at LMU after already taking so many online classes, it was hard to get excited with the semester beginning online,” said senior dance and psychology double major Madeline Sharp. “However, I think that the dance professors are absolutely exceptional in making the best out of the online learning experience.”
Sharp said that finding a place to dance in her house has been “the most obvious challenge” in taking her classes online. However, she said that trying to cultivate the same sense of community in her dance classes over Zoom has also been difficult.
“There are moments when I feel very connected to my fellow dancers and others when it can be quite lonely,” said Sharp.
For most LMU freshmen, this week marks their first experience attending all their classes remotely.
“I have three long classes back to back on Tuesdays and Thursdays with no breaks in between and it becomes so exhausting sitting in front of a screen for that long,” said freshman liberal studies major Eileen Shank.
According to LMU’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 124 LMU students and staff are currently in isolation or quarantine as of Jan. 13.
The seven-day daily average test positivity rate was 21.16% in Los Angeles County as of Jan. 13, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. In comparison, the seven-day daily average test positivity rate was only 1.1% on Dec. 11.
“I think it was a good choice to go online for at least the first two weeks,” said Lieu. “I personally knew a lot of people that got infected when they went back home, so everyone going back to school would’ve been crazy.”
Although residence halls and campus facilities, besides Burns Recreation Center, are remaining open during this two-week period, many students opted not to move back onto campus for the first two weeks of the semester.
“After hearing this announcement, I decided to stay at home because I wanted to ensure that I was boosted before going back to school as well as spend quality time with my family,” said freshman entrepreneurship major Bella Tapia.
This is in line with LMU's requirement that students and faculty must provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot within a month of their eligibility for the spring semester. Submitting this record may be done through LMU’s vaccination portal, Vax LMU.
For those who did choose to move into their spring housing assignments, proper mask-wearing and social distancing are being strictly enforced.
Students are not permitted to eat in residence halls outside of dorms, including study rooms or communal kitchens. Masks must be worn immediately upon leaving rooms and may only be taken off outside. It is recommended that all indoor events be postponed until after Jan. 24. No indoor event spaces on campus will be open until then.
If a student is exhibiting any symptoms that may indicate a COVID-19 infection, they are required to stay in their residence hall. They may only leave once they have procured a negative test, are 24-hours fever-free or are no longer experiencing symptoms without the use of medication.
Students must receive a negative COVID-19 test upon campus arrival and should get tested again after one week.
The University also announced on Jan. 13 that all students and staff must wear surgical or medical-grade masks while on campus. This will take effect Monday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members may procure the surgical or N95 masks by request from the University and student residents will be able to acquire masks in residence halls beginning Jan. 14.
For vaccinated students, weekly testing is strongly encouraged to prevent further transmission. Booking an appointment at the on-campus testing center may be done through LMU’s COVID-19 test registration site. Biweekly testing is still a requirement for anyone who is unvaccinated due to medical or religious exemptions.
“Telling residents to wear their masks, while tedious itself, is not so hard,” said Whelan resident advisor (RA) and junior screenwriting major Olivia Germino, “but the way [mask enforcement] has impacted the RAs' ability to build community and connect with residents, whether that be because of the enforcement itself or the lack of facial cues, can be disheartening in some situations.”
Shank similarly noted the negative social effects that the pandemic is having on her and other students. Many internal events that were scheduled to occur prior to Jan. 24, including club meetings, retreats, Panhellenic recruitment and Wellness Wednesdays have been postponed or moved online.
“I am worried that I will join these Zoom events already burnt out from my previous Zoom classes that day, hindering my ability to socialize and meet a lot of new people,” said Shank.
LMU’s COVID-19 policies and additional information can be found on the LMU Together website and classes are slated to return in person on Jan. 24, along with in-person events and activities.
