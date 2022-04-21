While interviewing students and faculty about the Asian Pacific American Studies (APAM) Symposium, the Loyolan reported that student leaders within the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community feel that LMU should assist them more. According to these student leaders, one of the biggest issues is the direct pressure that LMU puts on these students to perform both as students and leaders for different events and projects.
“LMU comes to the same group of people as representatives of the community. And that puts a lot of pressure on these students. We’re not really able to just be full time college students. We also have to be full time event organizers, full time advocates and full time representatives," said Teagan So, a senior screenwriting and psychology major and coordinator for the APAM Symposium.
Students say this extra work creates stress and burnout for many leaders in the API community, and that it leaves a feeling of disdain for the LMU administration when they try hosting an event on campus using LMU equipment.
“Within the API community, the general sentiment among the leaders is that there isn’t a lot of support. It feels like an uphill battle to put on any type of big event. Even receiving event space or equipment can be really hard. It also makes making a good event hard. We are focused on trying to handle the logistics that sometimes the cultural aspect has to take a backseat just so the event can happen at all," said Julia Pacis, junior marketing major, treasurer of Han Tao and coordinator of the APAM Symposium.
Pacis, like many other student leaders, recognizes that LMU doesn’t offer noticeable support for these cultural events when they request help from LMU. These cultural clubs usually have to fund the events themselves and use club funds as a result.
Tobias Egold, junior biochemistry major and coordinator for the APAM symposium, explained the lack of support felt by students in the AIP community from how little LMU highlights their events, as events such as Chinese Culture Night and Japanese Culture Night are not featured on LMU's Instagram or other social media.
“Part of the reason only API people are coming is because the school doesn’t support or promote it. The only office that sends us out in their blast email is the office of Asian Pacific Student Services (APSS). I think part of it is on the school’s part to publicize and promote these activities and these clubs," he said.
Though not every club and organization is designed to educate the public, many organizations within the API community are open to leading community education. However, they often end up educating those already within their community rather than teaching those outside the community.
An additional stress student leaders say they are facing is having an interim director, instead of a permanent director, for APSS. Curtiss Takada Rooks, Ph.D., assistant professor and program coordinator of APSS, talked about how important it is for faculty to assist these student leaders:
“Building out our student organizations and providing support so that events and things aren’t dependent on a single person. And being able to cultivate a culture that allows for shared accountability takes time. To have people who can and will step in when life interrupts a particular leader and that becomes the hard part. Some of it just takes time because it's not the culture that was there, to build the culture is possible," he said.
Pioneering new events such as the APAM Symposium is difficult for student leaders, and they hope that holding LMU’s administration accountable will provide a much more balanced culture for student leaders and LMU. Student leaders in the API community continue to work on hosting cultural events and assisting their clubs and organizations as the school year comes to a close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.