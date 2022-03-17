Wellness Wednesday provides LMU students a unique opportunity to decompress, eat good food and even advertise their own causes. However, this event was not always as grand as it is now, and its origins are rooted in the office of LMU CARES.
During the spring semester of 2019, there was a proposal from the ASLMU council to bring off-campus vendors to LMU. Briana Maturi, the director of LMU CARES, worked with LMU staff members and ASLMU representatives to combine off-campus vendors and a wellness campaign into what is now called Wellness Wednesday.
Maturi explained, “In 2019, one of the things we had been noticing over the past year or two [was] the rise of students struggling with managing their own wellness ... I worked with a committee of staff from the Division of Student Affairs, as well as some students who represented the Wellness Educators, the EMTs and ASLMU just to start talking about what would a wellness campaign look like.”
Veronica Manz, assistant director of LMU CARES, spoke to the benefits of creating a space where the LMU community can focus on their wellness.
"I think after being online for a year and a half, to have an event weekly that students can look forward to and know is such a big part of the LMU community — that’s priceless. We were all looking for a community online, so [it's very exciting] to have that now and have it grow each week,"she said.
Despite this continuous growth, the original purpose of Wellness Wednesday remains. LMU CARES and Hannah Stewart, senior English major and ASLMU vice president of student wellness, work closely on the project.
“The purpose was to have this dedicated time and space for a community gathering around promoting health and wellness,” said Stewart. “It allows students a way to destress between classes, get some food and there are also other tables with other resources. These include Campus Ministry, Lions for Recovery, LMU CARES and sometimes Student Psychological Services as well as the Director of Student Life."
Stewart feels student vendors — a new addition to Wellness Wednesday — define, not distract from, the purpose of the event: “We added student vendors, so the event is twice as big as it used to be. It used to be on one section of the grass, and now it's sprawling, and I think that comes from adding the student vendors. I think that furthers the goal it had in the first place: to connect people in the community.”
Vendors and on-campus organizations are not the only ones who participate in Wellness Wednesday, with various celebrations occurring concurrently. For example, the Lunar New Year event was held at Wellness Wednesday instead of at a basketball game, which allowed more students to participate in the festivities.
Students at LMU have become heavily involved in Wellness Wednesday. In addition to working as vendors, many student workers have joined the ranks of Wellness Wednesday by helping vendors set up. Camerin Sanchez, senior marketing major, explained the process of setting up for Wellness Wednesday:
“I start my shift at 9:30 [a.m.]. I know as soon as my supervisor, Veronica, gets [there] around 8 [a.m.], we start moving stuff down. We actually blow up the blow-up chairs the day before. We have some students in the office to help with that.”
Sanchez said that the lines for many vendors begin at 10 a.m., though the event doesn’t start until 11 a.m., which she believes speaks to the popularity and success of Wellness Wednesday.
“I love setting up for Wellness Wednesday,” said Sanchez. “It just brings me joy to help out with an event that brings so many other students joy. Set-up is not hard. It seems like a lot of work, but it's not that much when you have so many hands working together. I love my coworkers.”
The community at Wellness Wednesday is strong, mixing life at LMU with off-campus organizations who are eager to get involved. Student organizations and vendors continue to ask if they can sell and advertise at Wellness Wednesday, making the event even bigger every week.
