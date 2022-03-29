As LMU’s spring semester draws to a close, continuing students have once again run the gauntlet of on-campus housing selection for the fall semester.
Prior to the housing selection process, a few notable changes were announced by Student Housing for the 2022-2023 academic year. In the post-pandemic period, student housing has returned to its standard process of allowing continuing students to select the building and room of their choice, rather than being randomly assigned from a list of their top housing preferences.
The application process also brought with it a new classification system for students. Rising sophomores are now classified as LMU Blue while rising juniors and seniors are classified as LMU Crimson. Student classifications specified which time slot and living accommodations were available to a student.
Of the nearly 7,000 undergraduate students currently enrolled at LMU, on-campus housing has adequate space for roughly 3,500 students.
“Ultimately rising sophomores will be prioritized, as well as the homestretch community which is a community of seniors who are finishing out their year here on the bluff,” said Assistant Director of Operations Jordan Lounsbury during an online information session.
For continuing students, finding on-campus housing was a two-part process. An initial housing application was open to all interested applicants from Feb. 3-24, during which time students specified whether they’re applying as individuals or within a group of roommates.
After the initial application process, students had to wait until March 10 for their assigned time slot. The time slots for sophomore students were open from March 15-18, while juniors and seniors made their housing selection from March 22-25. Despite the end of the official period of housing selection, Student Housing will continue to try and assist students on the waitlist up until the start of the fall semester.
Juniors and seniors had their choice of apartment style accommodations including the Leavey Apartments and O’Malley Apartments. Alongside this, the newly built Palm South offered both apartment style living for up to five roommates as well as pod style living.
For sophomores, available living options included two apartment style accommodations — Hannon and Tenderick Apartments —, three suite style residences — McKay, McCarthy, and Rains Hall —, as well as one pod style living option within Palm South.
Some confusion arose around the availability of Leavey Apartments for sophomore students. Initially, Student Housing announced during the online info session that sophomore students would not have access to Leavey Apartments, but once the housing selection process opened some sophomores were able to secure a spot within the Leavey building.
Over email, Lounsbury explained, “A very limited number of Leavey apartments were made available to rising sophomores to accommodate the high demand in applications.”
Having spent the better part of the school year in a dorm room with limited space, many rising sophomores planning to live on campus hoped to secure an apartment with their roommates. Compared to suite style living arrangements, apartments provide additional amenities such as increased space and access to a kitchen.
"I feel so good about securing Leavey 4 for next year since they are obviously known to be very nice and spacious," said Jordan Diamond, dance major and rising sophomore. "I really wanted apartment style so I'm super happy and I have a bunch of friends who are neighbors."
Ultimately, the randomized nature of time slots was the deciding factor in this process, as students with earlier slots were able to secure apartments first. With thousands of students applying for a limited number of living accommodations, inevitably a certain portion of rising sophomores will be left feeling unsatisfied.
“For people who got the later spots, I know they are not gonna be as happy with them as people who got the earlier spots. You can’t really please everyone,” said Ellie James, marketing major and rising sophomore. “I’m gonna assume they [Student Housing] try their best to do it in a way that's fair for everyone.”
On the subject of possible alternatives to the randomized time slots, Lounsbury said, “Continuing students are assigned a time slot that allows them to choose their own room and backup options while first year students are assigned a room based on a limited list of preferences. We've found that students largely prefer to choose their specific buildings, rooms and backup options rather than be assigned by an algorithm. With both processes, limited available beds may mean that some students do not get their top choice.”
When asked if there were any plans to renovate older dorms to lessen the disparity compared to newer living accommodations, Lounsbury stated, “The Student Housing Office and Facilities are always working on a list of updates and renovations across campus housing to provide the best possible living accommodations for our students. These projects largely take place over the summer while students are not living on campus.”
Currently no plans have been announced regarding renovations on the LMU Construction page.
10 miles north of LMU, UCLA has recently announced guaranteed housing for all four year undergraduate students beginning in fall 2022. UCLA’s plans to increase on campus living accommodations have been in motion for years, and will be completed with the opening of their 17-story high rise Gayley Heights at the start of fall.
When asked of the feasibility of guaranteeing student housing for LMU students, Lounsbury said, “While I cannot speak to the specifics of UCLA's situation, generally housing services vary from institution to institution and each have their own unique variables to consider. LMU Student Housing will continue to monitor demand to offer the best possible Housing services to our students.”
