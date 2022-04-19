When Jennifer Eich, Ph.D., was in the fifth grade, her teacher told her she had no gift for languages.
Now, having taught students for 31 years, with nearly 28 of those dedicated to the LMU community as a professor of Spanish in the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts’ Modern Languages and Literatures Department, Eich will retire from her position in August 2022. She is currently on sabbatical.
Suffice it to say that Eich has proven the teacher’s comment on her report card wrong — and she still has the card to this day. “What I discovered was I indeed have a gift for learning languages,” she said.
During her time at LMU, Eich not only taught every level of Spanish language and nearly every Latin American literature and culture course but also filled many other University positions and roles.
From 1997 to 2000, she served as the faculty Fulbright advisor, increasing the number of undergraduate students receiving grants and helping the first graduate student obtain one. From 2008 to 2013, she was a member of the Chair, Rank and Tenure Committee, drafting LMU’s Rank and Tenure Manual. From 2014 to 2016, she was an associate dean in BCLA Dean’s Office where she was a part of LMU’s Research Committee, co-chairing and leading interviews in four national searches for tenure line faculty. She served as first chair of the BCLA Scholarships and Grants Committee, and also as coordinator of the modern languages major program from 2018 to 2021.
Eich was also instrumental in LMU’s establishment of a formal maternity leave policy. A feminist scholar arriving at the University when she was six months pregnant, she advocated for female faculty to have more than the then-permitted three weeks leave after giving birth. This evolved into the convening of a committee that settled to allow faculty a semester’s paid leave after childbirth.
“It was very important to me that LMU knew there were female faculty with needs,” she said.
These are only some of the things Eich accomplished during her time at LMU. From her work across departments to her well-known fascination with 17th century Baroque Mexican writer Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, the retiring professor's impact can be felt across campus by her colleagues and students alike.
Part 1: At LMU
“She's just an extraordinarily hard worker with energy to spare for a whole team,” said Michael Horan, Ph.D., a professor of theological studies and graduate program director who is also retiring, who met Eich on their faculty orientation day in 1994.
Bonding over their simultaneous transition to LMU from institutions out east — Kentucky for Eich and New York for Horan — he said they became friends before working together as BCLA associate deans.
Horan said her presence and contributions in this role were always perceptible.
“She worked on some very intricate behind-the-scenes things. How do you make a schedule? How do you know how many classes are supposed to be offered in liberal arts? Where are the classrooms? All that has to be negotiated with the registrar's office and others on campus,” Horan said of Eich's contributions in this role.
He observed Eich execute her duties handily, carrying always “that dedication to the LMU students, that absolute commitment to excellence in all things [which] came through in whatever work she did.”
Áine O’Healy, Ph.D., a professor of Italian in the modern languages department, witnessed Eich apply this dedication within their department, which she said “has certainly grown and thrived beyond what it was when she arrived at LMU.”
Joining Eich on several search committees for new faculty, O’Healy “was very impressed by her overall vision as well as her conscientiousness and attention to detail.”
She recalls one trip to Toronto, Canada, where they interviewed candidates for some available positions in the modern languages department.
“The candidates selected as the result of the searches are now themselves senior members of the department. In that sense, and not only in that sense, Jennifer had an important influence in shaping the department into what it is today,” said O’Healy.
Eich said her goal in these searches was to expand LMU’s consideration beyond just Southern California.
“We're gonna have a national search. We are not [just] going to hire people from USC and UCLA,” she said.
She was also intent on hiring faculty members from diverse backgrounds with distinct linguistic profiles, as Spanish is spoken in over 20 countries and by more than 500 million people worldwide.
O’Healy also attests that Eich shaped their department by encouraging interdisciplinary curriculum.
“As academics, we each tend to settle into our individual silos in order to concentrate on our work and block out what's happening around us,” she said. “But Jennifer was always aware that we are an interdisciplinary department and that we share many points of intersecting interest across our language specializations.”
This fascination and curiosity were characteristic of Eich’s identity before she arrived at LMU, though. Such traits marked her person even before she was an educator.
Part 2: Before LMU
Growing up in Wisconsin, Eich said her Midwestern background formed her approach to life. There, she was raised to be interested in other people and ways of life, and to expect the good in them.
Her parents were brought up during the Great Depression in the 1930s which, she said, influenced their keeping a studious household and emphasizing the importance of reading and writing.
“Both my maternal grandmother, who was an anglophile and read voraciously, and my father, who always emphasized doing right by others and doing the very best that you can do no matter what you did, were important influences,” she said.
Her family also emphasized the importance of education and regarded it as a key to success in Eich’s life.
She took this advice in stride her senior year of high school, accepting an opportunity to study abroad in Costa Rica. She recalled that when she landed in Central America, “it smelled green … I had gone from constant winter to a tropical climate.”
This experience would greatly inform her trajectory — it would “change [her] life.” Not only did her Spanish language skills grow by leaps and bounds, but she knew then she wanted to pursue what she’d known she’d been interested in all along: the study of languages and cultures.
After she earned her Bachelor of Arts in modern languages, specializing in German and Spanish, from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, it would be some time until Eich negotiated how exactly she wanted to apply her gift of language. At this time, she entertained careers in journalism, in the United Nations, as a novelist and in academia.
Part of this negotiation involved universities and master's programs disapproving of her intent to study Latin American literature.
“They told me I needed to study ‘Spanish-Spanish,’ meaning [from their perspective] from Spain,” she said. This prejudice, she said, was rampant during this time and is still being dismantled today.
She would end up attending the UCLA on a full-ride fellowship, first in their master's program for linguistics and literature and later for their Ph.D. program for Hispanic literatures and languages.
“I wanted the East Coast … I never thought I’d end up in California,” she said.
During her time in these programs, Eich studied Spanish along with Latin, German, Portuguese, French and Basque.
Upon graduating from UCLA, Eich accepted a position at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, as an assistant professor of Spanish, colonial and 19th century Latin American literatures, remaining there for three years.
She returned to California thereafter, surprised she’d ended up on the West Coast again, to teach at LMU beginning in 1994. At this time she also settled in the house she still lives in with her husband, Salvador Fernández, who is also a professor at Occidental College teaching Spanish and Latin American literature and civilization and Mexican and Chicano/a studies.
Part 3: The Students
When asked what she will miss most in retirement, Eich said simply: “the students.” Given the lives she touched and potential she fostered, many former students of hers have expressed the same sentiment back to her, who O’Healy calls a “born educator.”
Will Marcencia, a 2006 alumnus, recalled Eich always telling him, “‘I know you're going to be a CEO one day of something.’”
“She would always kind of throw that in ... She had the mentality of where my potential was … It always stuck with me,” he said.
Now the owner and operator of Wine Down Media alongside his wife since 2017, Marcencia runs the all-Spanish radio station in Napa Valley, California, and thinks back on “those numerous moments where she mentioned that.”
“Everything about her was really inspiring,” he added.
Romina Samplina, a 2005 alumna, shares this appreciation for Eich and her critical role in her career trajectory. She went to law school directly after her undergraduate years, working in the practice for six years. At this time, though, she realized she wanted to build on the bachelor’s degree she’d earned in history at LMU and pursue her Ph.D.
“I approached her probably about eight years after graduating, and asked her for a recommendation for a master's program because I was transitioning into a master's program at [California State University, Los Angeles],” said Samplina.
“She was more than happy to supply me with that recommendation and to really support me through that process of changing and she was absolutely thrilled to hear that I had decided to kind of go into academia and become a voice in that — to become a Latina in that realm.”
She is especially appreciative of Eich’s support because Samplina, a transfer and first-generation student, said students like her can be doubted by their instructors in academia. But instead of being doubted, she was embraced and nurtured.
Currently finishing up her Ph.D. at UCI and working there as a teaching assistant, Samplina hopes to pay that encouragement forward to her future students at a liberal arts college.
“One of my dreams is to go back to work at LMU as a professor, and I think it's because of professors like Eich and a couple others in the history department that really engage with students,” said Samplina.
Samplina isn’t the only student of Eich who continued into academia. LMU professor of Spanish Ana Maradiaga-Bunker and Matthew Schaeffer, who works at Loyola High School in L.A. as a theology teacher, the director of campus ministry and as a coach of various sports teams, have also continued into scholarly careers.
Enrolling in her first class with Eich in 1994, Maradiaga-Bunker remembers her class being exceedingly challenging.
“And there's a difference between difficult and challenging; when something’s difficult, you're not getting the support you need. And that was not the case,” she said.
At the end of a semester in her class, Maradiaga-Bunker said, “I felt like I could take any class now.”
Schaeffer, who also taught Hebrew at LMU from 2009 to 2010, said his language instruction style was very much influenced by Eich who believes there are lifelong benefits in learning “to read and think critically, [to] be able to understand how to express yourself in different ways according to the context in which you find yourself.”
He is thankful that she took time to get to know him and for championing his success, like encouraging him to participate in a Southern California undergraduate research seminar.
Such a push from Eich is characteristic of her, as she believes “students should be recognized for their formal university level training in a language — they should be given the respect they deserve for having studied it as a disciplinary area.”
Part 4: Her Legacy
Beyond what Eich has done for students and for the University, though, many of those who know her have expressed that she will also be missed for who she is.
Horan said her true legacy “has very little to do with [her] CV, or the number of courses she taught, or which articles she published … But I think its style and personality,” he said.
He also finds it “interesting that Professor Eich began her scholarly trajectory with a fascination” with Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, that it’s no coincidence she takes an interest in such a “strong, strong woman who found herself in an environment challenging some of the preconceived notions of how to be, and how to be a woman in a society that has still far too many constraints and definitions and barriers.”
O’Healy will miss her colleague’s humor and great capacity to care for others, especially her students, and “not just her own students, and not just students in Spanish. She has a broad, ecumenical attitude toward education in general,” she said.
Eich will also be remembered as an LMU professor through her own scholarship, having published 11 refereed articles and essays, seven encyclopedia and dictionary entries and five book reviews.
Living the academic creed she taught her students by, which is to read, write and think critically, her works have been consulted and cited by scholars in history, literature, cultural studies, anthropology, sociology, religion and women’s studies in the United States, Mexico, Spanish America, Brazil, Europe and Spain. Also an author, Eich has published two scholarly books, “The Other Mexican Muse: Sor María Anna Águeda de San Ignacio (1695–1756)” and “Women’s Voices and the Politics of the Spanish Empire: From the Convent Cell to the Imperial Court,” and is currently working on two more works, including a novel.
Eich said she does not subscribe to the idea that “there are scholars and there are creative writers … I have always felt that creative writers are those of us who also work in the fields of scholarship and research. It is no less creative to write a book that is scholarly in nature than it is to write popular literature in my opinion,” she said.
As she prepares to depart LMU, Eich has a message to share with all students: travel, learn languages, meet other people and always be inquisitive.
Her advice to all educators: “Be prepared to learn from your students.”
What she will miss least in her retirement: the commute.
