Each year, the Associated Collegiate Press hosts a conference to celebrate student journalism across the country. On Saturday, March 5, five Loyolan staff members attended the conference to celebrate a historic year for the Loyolan. During the conference, the Loyolan was awarded a Pacemaker Award, as well as Best of Show website honors and Best Feature Video for Veronica Backer-Peral’s film “Promise & Peril.”
Additionally, the Loyolan performed well at the California College Media Associate (CCMA) awards. Of the nine awards presented to the Loyolan, two were first-place finishes: Best Breaking News Story and Best Photo Illustration of 2021.
Editor-in-chief Chris Benis, who attended the conference, expressed pride for those who were recognized at these ceremonies, but also acknowledged that these awards serve as a “baseline for what our community and readers deserve.”
Sophomore Katie Nishimura, recipient of Best Photo Illustration, shared gratitude for her award: "I wasn't expecting it, but I am extremely grateful."
This year's awards represent another successful year for the Loyolan. When asked what makes the Loyolan stand out from other student newspapers, Benis claimed, “We are more hyper-relevant and hyper-local than other newspapers that cover anything and everything, which is great, but we are always in a state of constant reflection in every staff meeting, in every production in this organization.”
Benis believes that it’s this continuous questioning of “what can we publish that our readers are starving for?” and “what can we do better better than anybody else?” that separates the Loyolan from other student newspapers.
Kevin O’Keeffe, previous Loyolan editor-in-chief and current assistant director of student media, also attended the conference with Benis. During O’Keeffe’s tenure as editor-in-chief, the Loyolan was still publishing a print version. The transition to an exclusively digital publication represents a risk taken by the Loyolan that many student publications have not yet made.
For O’Keeffe, the Best of Show prize for the Loyolan’s website signals “an encouraging sign as the team continues to build the Loyolan’s online presence. To receive the acknowledgement that it is an award-worthy site is to be told that we’re on [the] right track.” He also believes that all “awards were well-earned, and I offer congratulations to them all!”
At the conference, O’Keeffe attended sessions that centered around audience engagement, which has been a focus of Benis’ tenure. O’Keeffe recognized that, “the Loyolan needs to find students where they are, and that is largely on social media.” O’Keeffe believes that this conference will benefit the Loyolan in the goals of attaining a larger audience.
The Loyolan is currently celebrating its Centennial, which commemorates 100 years of service to the LMU community. O’Keeffe believes that part of the celebration is looking at the next 100 years as, “we’re in a whole new era of the Loyolan.” This new era includes the decision to focus entirely on digital content, which, according to O’Keeffe, represents the future of journalism.
Both O’Keeffe and Benis express positive sentiments following the conference and feel confident that the Loyolan is heading the right direction in this digital era of journalism.
