Dasha Zarovna, a freshman business major from Odesa, Ukraine, a port city on the Black Sea that has recently been the target of Russian attacks, was surprised to have received a call from her mother at an odd hour on Feb. 24. Wondering why her family was up while they would usually be sleeping, Zarovna’s mother, “hysterically crying,” notified her that Russia had launched an attack in her home country. Her family woke up because they heard bombing sounds.
The Russia-Ukraine war has only escalated since that date. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 1,842 civilians have been killed and 2,493 have been injured. Russian troops continue striking civilian areas.
Born in Kharkiv and then forced to relocate from Crimea to Odesa during the 2014 annexation, Zarovna has lived in Ukraine her whole life aside from her time as an international student. Her father remains in Odesa, and so do many of her friends. Her mother, who has relatives in Russia, left Ukraine with Zarovna’s stepsister to seek refuge in Paris, France.
Zarovna’s mother owns a restaurant located in her hometown. Before the women and children had to leave Ukraine for safety reasons, Zarovna’s mother offered up their family house for her employees to stay in.
“When the war just started, all the main managers that work for my mom moved into our house because it's in the suburbs and it has a large basement to hide in when the sirens are going off,” said Zarovna. “There were around 20 people, probably even more including the kids. All women left soon after the war started and all the men are still in the house.”
The restaurant has also offered their services to Ukrainian citizens, providing sandwiches and food packs.
“They are trying to help our country in all different ways — donating money to the army and charities, cooking, packing and distributing food for soldiers and those in need,” said Zarovna. “My dad is also helping the army by providing them with sanitary products, clothes and even cigarettes and playing cards.”
Zarovna calls her family and friends daily, noting how unusual her situation is — for instance, she FaceTimed her friends from Ukraine who were taking shelter in a bunker while she sat in sunny Los Angeles. “It all still feels unreal … how can the country where I lived most of my life and where all my family and friends are be at war? In the 21st century?” asked Zarovna. “It’s definitely extremely stressful since I don’t know what’s going to happen to me and everyone else involved.”
She notes a disheartening conversation she recently had with her father. Once an avid reader, he has now stopped reading books. He has also started smoking again and does not exercise as much as he previously did.
Zarovna wants to be with her loved ones in Ukraine, but knows that her dad would not let her stay because it is too dangerous. “Everyone I know, all the good friends and family I have, is back in Ukraine,” said Zarovna. “There’s a war and they’re basically fighting for their lives … and I'm just sitting here like, ‘Oh, yeah, I'm stressed for you.’ But I can't really do anything, so it's not the best position to be in.”
Though Zarovna’s experience as an international student has felt isolating at times — she doesn’t know anyone else from Ukraine at LMU — she has been embraced by her fellow peers and professors. “Everyone has been extremely supportive, which I didn't expect,” said Zarovna. “Everyone's reaching out, offering help, and I'm like, ‘Thank you.’”
Polina Bogusevich, a freshman animation major and 2017 Junior Eurovision winner from Russia, has incidentally been Zarovna’s rock through this time. Their different backgrounds lead to deep conversations and a unique form of understanding.
“We started communicating before everything happened and as soon as I came back after spring break, I offered to let her stay at my place for a while so she wouldn't be alone for too long,” said Bogusevich. “I needed her support too, as both sides of this conflict are having their own hard time.”
Though Bogusevich claims her and Zarovna may disagree on certain issues, they “share almost the same position about what is going on.” Hearing Zarovna speak to her mother on speaker phone allows Bogusevich to hear differing viewpoints.
Zarovna also gains insight on Bogusevich’s experience as a Russian citizen. She mentions how Bogusevich’s family is back in Russia and she is not able to talk to her friends often because their Instagram accounts are not working. Her credit cards, along with platforms connected to her credit cards such as Apple Music and the App Store, are also not working.
“My friends back in Ukraine … they’re thinking, ‘Oh, Russia? Bad,” because there’s a war because of them,” said Zarovna. “Here I am, talking with this Russian person and I love her as a friend.”
Zarovna and Bogusevich plan to design t-shirts in support of Ukraine for an upcoming Wellness Wednesday event. The two students have no prior experience designing, but look forward to the opportunity to fundraise for an important cause.
In the meantime, Zarovna claims that students can help by donating to various organizations sending aid to Ukraine. She recently donated to an organization her mother helped her find through a Ukrainian documents app.
Find more ways to help by visiting the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles.
