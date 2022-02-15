On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the internment of all Americans with Japanese ancestry in military zones along the West Coast. Feb. 19 is now observed as the Day of Remembrance, memorializing those Japanese Americans who were plucked from their lives and forced into prisons.
An upcoming symposium for the Asian American community at LMU will honor this day. Run by co-presidents Teagan So, a junior screenwriting and psychology double major, and Julia Pacis, a junior marketing major, of the Asian Pacific American (APAM) Symposium, this event hopes to open a space for the Asian American community to speak about relevant issues.
"On a day when Asian Americans were historically silenced and oppressed, the Asian American Symposium is meant to celebrate Asian American experiences," said So.
Having not yet seen a large-scale event celebrating the Asian American community, So "thought this was a great opportunity to create a space to speak about these issues of difficulties we face as marginalized communities at LMU as a community."
The theme of this year's symposium will be "Remembrance and Visibility," showcasing the community's views.
When asked about the importance of the theme, So said, "Remembrance is crucial ... we must reflect and remember the past, and honor the struggles of those who came before us … Visibility is the importance of not only recognizing our presence but also bringing Asian American experiences to light."
With the recent rise in anti-Asian hate in L.A. County, as recently covered by the Loyolan, this event hopes to speak about current issues and take a deeper look at the community, according to the organizers.
"In solidarity, our demands align with many other marginalized communities at LMU, and it's critical to understand these as well," said So. "Change moves slowly, but it starts with us."
As stated by the APAM Symposium, the event will host a range of panelists and events to talk about issues facing the Asian American community.
"We have four different panels that participants can attend," said So. "Throughout the event, we will also have interactive events at our Artist Alley set up during lunch, where clubs will be selling food for fundraisers."
This event marks the first Asian American symposium to take place at LMU. The organizers shared that they hope it becomes an annual event one day.
"To our API community: I want to let our community know that this community — our community — is here for them. I want our community to know that their experiences are important, that they shape who we are, and that they make us stronger," said So.
