LMU's pep band had an extensive role in school spirit on campus. For almost four years they had a unique role in sports on campus. The pep band was an active part of the game day experience, with around 25 student members involved. However, it was abruptly disbanded in July 2015 and the pep band has been inactive ever since, with no current plans to return.
A little known aspect of LMU’s community today, the pep band was once a “dynamic feature of game day,” according to Bradley Smith, director of the Center of Collegiate Recovery and former director of the pep band. It involved a multitude of singers and instrumentalists, including vocalists, choir singers, a complete horn section and drummers. The group was composed of students, staff, alumni and faculty alike.
The pep band was known to encourage game-day spirit, involving live music, skits, choreography and involvement with the crowd. “We had television, we had competition, we had a thousand people in the stands. We had an opportunity to hone our craft. It was exciting,” Smith said.
LMU's community was engaged with the pep band in many ways. "There would be people who would organize promotions with the crowd to sing along, to chant in certain places, and the pep band was perceived by many as another reason to come to the game," Smith said. The involvement with the band included former LMU President David Burcham. “President Burcham ended up playing with us at a game, playing ‘Livin' on a Prayer’ by Bon Jovi,” said Smith.
The group was disbanded by the Athletics Department following a change in leadership, who declined to comment.
Dr. T.J. Harper, Ph.D., chair of the department of music and director of choral activities, said that he had little knowledge of the pep band, which he said “speaks perhaps to the level or the lack of student participation and the lack of engagement from the department of music.” He added that he hopes the music department is able “to play a larger role and allow our students to become engaged.”
“We know we have a lot of students at LMU who love music, who have played in pep bands, who have been in orchestra or band in high school, who are here at LMU but they don’t participate,” Harper continued. “I would really encourage current students to look into our opportunities because we do have a lot of performance opportunities, and the more students we have the likelihood increases that we would be able to re-engage students with something like pep band.”
The disbandment of the pep band correlated with a change in direction for the athletics department. “The pep band was disbanded the year Tim Snyder arrived, and I think decisions were made in how they wanted to manage game flow,” Smith said. “And let’s face it, MP3s and computer driven auxiliary music is a lot simpler than having 35 people on an expensive stage holding up signs during free throws and having lots of human textures.”
The apparent “lack of student participation” that is noted as a factor for the disbandment of the pep band was reflected on by Smith. The students involved “were plenty enthusiastic,” he said, “but the complexity of the task required some professional staff.”
“It needed this staff and alumni component to have the scaffolding in place so new students could come in and out,” said Smith. “Students have complex lives, they fall in love, they fall behind in classes, they are uncertain of their own skills sometimes, and we still had a game to do … so we needed to have some baseline of professional ability there.” He also added that the students involved “were plenty enthusiastic, but the complexity of the task required some professional staff.”
Smith described the pep band as a presence on campus that was “devalued.” “We had a vibrance, and the largest segment of the band were students,” Smith continued. “Yes it was expensive, yes it was complex, putting 25 bodies on that stage — and having a stage there at all — it’s much safer to have an MP3 cube.”
The return of the pep band would require “a shared vision” according to Smith, and that the “end of the pep band was when the vision splintered.” With no current plans for the pep band to return, the group remains on indefinite leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.