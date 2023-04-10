ASLMU faced an unprecedented low number of students running for positions in the 2023 election. Every position ran uncontested, with the exception of the position of vice president of cultural affairs and justice, which received three candidates. Only six students ran for the nine available senator-at-large positions. For the first time in at least 10 years, the president and executive vice president positions went uncontested.
Alongside low candidate turnout, there appeared to be a lack of student interest in engaging with the candidates. Assistant news editor Julia King reported that ASLMU's annual town hall, which commences voting season, was nearly empty as candidates waited for a crowd to share their campaigns with.
ASLMU ensured that information about elections was available to every student prior to elections. The entire structure of ASLMU was also redesigned in fall 2021 to introduce new vice president positions that allowed students to represent a wider variety of issues — a change that ASLMU hoped would attract more candidates.
ASLMU President-elect President Drew Hartz, a junior health and human sciences and political science double major, was surprised by the low number of students running for elected positions, yet argued that it was not due to a lack of interest. “We think that it is largely due to a gap between students and student government. We believe this gap has widened in recent years, in large part due to [the COVID-19 pandemic],” explained Hartz in an email to the Loyolan. “It is difficult to pinpoint, but LMU is still not 100% back from its remote college hiatus, and neither is ASLMU.”
The elections of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 all had three slates for the presidential and vice presidential positions. Following the transition from online to hybrid learning in 2022, there were two slates for presidential and vice presidential positions. During the 2022 election, only two of four senator-at-large candidates were elected. However, ASLMU eventually filled all eight senator positions through appointments by the next election period.
The Student Government Association (SGA) — the student government at Chapman University — has a similar structure to ASLMU, with an executive council, senators and a judicial branch. SGA received two candidates each for president and vice president in their 2023 elections. “In comparison to past years, this is pretty normal, with one or two students in the race, but it is not uncommon if one position goes uncontested,” stated SGA Director of Relations Anya Nguyenkhoa in an email to the Loyolan.
Hartz added that “an incredible influx of applicants” reached out following the 2023 election who were interested in being hired by ASLMU to fill vacant roles instead of formally campaigning and being elected.
Ava Raymond, a junior English major and former ASLMU senator, found that joining ASLMU post-election in a more casual position proved to be a less stressful process. Raymond previously ran for executive vice president in the 2022 election alongside presidential candidate Chris Wilson, senior accounting and management and leadership double major. For her, campaigning for senator online positively impacted her experience. Upon campaigning in person for executive vice president, she struggled with a negative atmosphere.
“I was met with multiple sexist remarks after club visits and vicious rumors circulating on the anonymous app Yik Yak that many other candidates were also being talked about on,” said Raymond. “I felt truly unsupported and alone during this time, and it was unsettling to me that [Student Leadership and Development] and ASLMU staff knew about the bullying and didn’t even reach out to ask if I was okay.”
Although Raymond and Wilson wished to drop out of their campaign because of the negative impact it had on their mental health, friends in ASLMU encouraged them to finish out their campaign.
“ASLMU should be an inclusive environment where students are encouraged to contribute, advocate and improve campus culture,” said Raymond. “I think fostering a relationship of open communication with the student body would be most beneficial.”
In order to promote a warmer environment for potential candidates, Raymond believes that ASLMU should regulate social media campaigns more and not allow candidates to be at election booths during election day. She feels that the potential intimidation and bullying behind campaigning for a position could discourage students from running.
As the newly-elected ASLMU members settle into their positions, their goals for the coming school year are driven by the low engagement from this year’s elections, according to Hartz.
“A major objective of our administration is to close this gap [between ASLMU and students] once again to see ASLMU back as an integral part of student lives,” stated Hartz. “We think that there is a vested interest in student government here at LMU.”
For further comment about voter turnout, ASLMU Elections Committee Chair Claire Butcher, a sophomore international relations and economics double major, declined to comment.
Additional reporting by Ryan Cochran, asst. managing editor
