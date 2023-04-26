As the school year draws to a close, many students scramble to spend their leftover LION Dollars by buying copious amounts of snacks from various locations of The Grid or leaving an abnormally-high tip for a lucky Domino’s delivery driver. The dollars that don’t get spent, however, won’t roll over into the student’s meal plan balance next semester. This prompts the question: where do the leftover dining dollars go after the year ends?
While LION Dollars roll over from the fall to spring semesters, they expire at the end of the academic year. Associate Vice President for Auxiliary and Business Services Andrew O’Reilly explained that this is because LMU Dining Services operations' budget is fixed. “Regardless of whether or not a student spends all the LION Dollars they purchase, Dining Serviceshas already set its operational budget based on the amount that students said they intend to spend when they signed up,” shared O'Reilly in an email statement to the Loyolan
“Of course, we want our students to take full advantage of their meal plan program, and that is the reason we have been so aggressive in making adjustments to our program this year," said O'Reilly. These changes manifested in different dining experiences on campus, including the introduction of a gluten-free entrée menu, the permanent establishment of halal items, more frequent pop-up station events, and menu renovations across all dining venues.
Joey Zehenni, a freshman entrepreneurship major, has over $2,000 left in LION Dollars. She resorted to sharing her OneCard with friends who have already used all of their meal plan money. “I just give them my card so they can spend however much they want … I have to spend $300 a day to get to $0,” shared Zehenni.
Despite her spending, Zehenni would save her dining dollars if it was clear it was going towards a good cause. “I'm just buying meaningless things, like candy and stuff, but if I knew where it was going, I wouldn’t necessarily be putting it towards myself,” stated Zehenni.
According to O’Reilly, the “unused dining dollars support the operation in a variety of ways, including the maintenance of our facilities, wages and the ability for Dining Services to provide meal plan scholarships to students in need.”
Inna Hanson, a sophomore screenwriting and journalism double major, has over $400 left in LION Dollars and also spends money by paying for her friends’ meals. Hanson was surprised upon hearing where the leftover meal plan money goes. “It does seem a little bit fishy [that], if it's going towards facilities ... it took such a long time and so much pushback for facilities [workers] to receive a living wage,” said Hanson. “But I do think it’s important that more money goes towards scholarships and students in need … I feel better that it’s not going to [President Timothy Law Snyder’s] mansion.”
Students also have the option to buy food from The Grid and donate it to the LMU Food Pantry. Boxes that list the pantry’s most-needed items are located in every Grid storefor students to place donations in. According to O’Reilly, Dining Services actively works with the Pam Rector Center for Service and Action (CSA) to provide students with opportunities to donate. Students who wish to donate to the pantry any time of the year can reference CSA's website.
