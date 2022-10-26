Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, the Loyolan will sift through the language of California’s seven ballot propositions to prepare for what will be many LMU students' first time voting in a general election.
This week, we will review Proposition 27, or the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act.
Proposition 27, if approved, will legalize online sports gambling for everyone 21 and over in all of California, except on the lands of federally recognized tribes.
Although online sports gambling is not permitted on tribal lands, gaming tribes — which offer gambling on their lands — are not only encouraged to facilitate online sports gambling, but are required to participate in the process.
Licenses to facilitate online sports betting can only be possessed by “a gaming tribe, or a qualified gaming entity with a market access agreement with a gaming tribe,” according to the proposition.
The reason for this complication is explained by state-tribal compacts, as outlined in a previous installment of this series, and Paragraph II of Article IV of the U.S. Constitution — or the Supremacy Clause — which states that federal law takes precedence over state law.
“If they want to involve the tribes, [the sports gambling companies] have to go to [the tribes] individually and sign a compact,” said Kevin Curran, Ph.D., a professor of journalism at LMU.
In 1986, the United States Supreme Court sided with Native American tribes in California v Cabazon Band of Mission Indians when it decided that “state laws require the consent of Congress in order to apply to Indian reservations,” according to Oyez.
Shortly after, Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 (IGRA), which stated that, “Indian tribes have the exclusive right to regulate gaming activity on Indian lands if the gaming activity is not specifically prohibited by Federal law.”
As a result, for Proposition 27, sports gambling companies cannot provide gambling services on tribal lands where federal law reigns. Additionally, a sports gambling company may not commence operation until they have submitted documentation of an agreement between themselves and a gaming tribe, according to the text of the proposition.
Although federally recognized tribes in California cannot host sports gambling services at their tribal facilities, 15% of the tax earned from the state of California will go to the Tribal Economic Development Account (TEDA). All of the money in the TEDA will be distributed to federally recognized tribes in California that do not have an operating agreement with an online sports betting platform or market access agreement with a qualified entity.
The remaining 85% will go to the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Account “for the purpose of delivering permanent and interim housing, including rental assistance, supportive services, and operating subsidies or reserves,” per the proposition.
Interim housing, or transitional housing, refers to “temporary accommodations for people who otherwise have nowhere to spend the night,” according to the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative. However, as Brianne Gilbert, a professor at LMU and managing director for The Center for the Study of Los Angeles states, interim housing is ineffective.
“Given that homelessness is still on the rise, no, interim housing, on its own, has not been effective in curbing homelessness,” said Gilbert, in an email to the Loyolan.
The money distributed from this account will follow guidelines laid out by Chapter 6 of Part 1 in Division 31 of the California Health and Safety Code. In short, the state of California allocates money to local jurisdictions based on unhoused population and other economic factors.
In addition to supporting mental health services and unhoused populations, the proposition also focuses on ensuring that sporting events themselves are not altered by the presence of sports gambling, according to the proposition.
Online sports betting will be prohibited to employees of sports betting companies and their cohabitants, as well as athletes, coaches, referees and anyone else who can influence the outcome of a game or match. However, online sports betting operators may only rely on lists provided to them by participating sports leagues.
If the proposition is passed, regulatory power will be under the control of the Attorney General and Department of Justice, though a new Division of Online Sports Betting will be established to oversee the operation. Alongside the Division of Online Sports Betting, there will be an independent advisory committee made up of civilian representatives of the general public, gaming tribes, qualified gaming entities, law enforcement, public health, responsible gaming, accounting, public finance, privacy and technology.
The Division of Online Sports Betting will be established through a $30 million loan from the General Fund, which must be paid back within five years. Additional revenue beyond the repayment of the loan will not go toward the General Fund.
The primary support for Proposition 27 is from Californians for Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support. Campaigns in support of the proposition have been funded by several of the largest online betting platforms, including BetMGM LLC., Betfair Interactive US LLC, which operates FanDuel Sportbook, and Crown Gaming Inc., which operates DraftKings.
The proposition is opposed by campaigns through Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming and Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. Also opposing Proposition 27 are the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, who are the primary donors in opposition of the proposition.
“Don’t be fooled,” said Chairman James Siva of the California Nations Indian Gaming Association in a press release. “These measures are not a fix to homelessness, but rather a massive explosion of gaming that will directly undercut tribal sovereignty and self-sufficiency.”
To vote in the upcoming midterm elections, verify your California voter status is active at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/. For out-of-state students, voting in California elections is possible if you register as a resident of California.
The final day to register to vote for the 2022 midterm elections in California was Oct. 24. However, anyone who registers after that date, even on Election Day, is still eligible to cast a provisional ballot.
Roski Dining Hall will serve as an official voting center Nov. 5-7 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. For more information on how to vote, visit https://www.lmu.edu/vote/.
