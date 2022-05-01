Dear Abby,
I’ll never forget the moment you walked off the pitch for the final time in your career. The crowd of nearly 33,000 in New Orleans rose to their feet as soon as your number lit up on the substitution board, applauding your accomplishments and shedding tears over the great loss to the sport that would come with your retirement.
You took off your cleats right there on the field, letting the hugs from your teammates and the loving roar of the crowd envelop you. Chants of your name resounded through the stadium like a battle cry.
After 15 years of donning the U.S. Soccer crest on your jersey, bringing home two Olympic gold medals, a World Cup victory and an all-time record for the most international goals scored, this was it: the final moment of your professional soccer career.
What was going through your mind as you stepped off the field for the last time? Was it grief over this chapter of your life ending? Relief that you’d never have to subject your body to grueling workouts ever again? Hope for the next generation of athletes you paved the way for?
These are the questions I think about as the end of my collegiate journey approaches. My time at LMU has been characterized by adversity, which you certainly know a thing or two about. You fell short of winning the World Cup three times before finally reigning victorious in 2015, and through it all you endured menial pay and poor treatment compared to the top male athletes.
As my classmates and I lived through COVID-19 for more than half of our college careers, facing uncertainty, fear and burnout while trying to pass our classes, remembering your relentless fight helped me see light at the end of the tunnel. You didn’t lose hope after failing in the biggest moments — you worked even harder and continued to be a strong leader for your teammates. For 15 years you refused to give up, and it all paid off in your final season when you brought home the coveted World Cup trophy.
It is because of you, Abby, and the example you set for women who aspire to make it in professional sports, that I never gave up hope of achieving my dream.
I have always been passionate about sports, but it wasn’t until I watched you and your teammates win the World Cup in 2015 that I realized there is a place for me here. You forged a path for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community in an industry that has historically only made room for straight men, and have shown the next generation that we, too, can reach the highest levels of sports — on the field, in the front office or in the broadcast booth.
Inspired by your drive, your resilience and your success, I’m taking the path that you and other trailblazing women in sports have dedicated your lives to building. I worked my way up to become this publication’s first female sports editor in 12 years, and I’ll be starting a career in professional sports after graduation.
In these dwindling days of my journey at LMU, I find myself constantly reflecting on that last moment of your soccer career. When you walked off the pitch for the final time, you knew that this chapter of your life was closed. You’d won your gold medals and your World Cup trophy — what would come next?
This is the question that my fellow Class of 2022 graduates and I have been constantly asking ourselves. What happens after we walk off the field and hang up our cleats? How different will the world look compared to when we started here as unassuming freshmen, our only experience with pandemics coming from a board game?
What gives me confidence in this uncertain time is you, Abby. When you stepped off the field and said goodbye to your career as a professional athlete, it seemed like the end — the end of an era of women’s soccer, the end of the thing you’d dedicated your entire life to.
But really, it wasn’t the end at all. It was just another beginning.
After retiring from professional soccer, you met your wife and started a beautiful journey of motherhood. You became a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author. You’re on the board of directors for Together Rising, a nonprofit transforming crisis and heartbreak into collective action. You’re an investor in L.A.’s new professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club, continuing to grow the game you dedicated yourself to. You’re an advocate for gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights. You’re a commencement speaker, giving inspiration to the next generation of young leaders.
Stepping off the pitch for the last time may have been the end of one chapter, but you’ve shown that there’s so much more to our stories.
When I walk onstage at graduation to receive my diploma, what will be going through my mind? Probably something along the lines of, “Please don’t trip,” and definitely, “Holy crap, Abby Wambach is sitting right there!” but I think most of all I’ll be feeling hope. Hope that I’ll succeed on the path that you forged for women in sports. Hope that, like your last professional soccer game, this ending is really just a beginning.
If there’s one lesson the Class of 2022 learns when you give your commencement address, I hope it’s this: we’re just getting started.
This is the opinion of Ellie Kinney, a senior communication studies major from Boston. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
