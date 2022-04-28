Our generation stands out in our commitment to climate change action. A majority of college students are concerned with environmental issues and climate change, with 38% listing it as the greatest issue of our generation. More often than not, however, this concern does not prevent us from partaking in the reckless consumeristic culture that is largely responsible for the looming environmental crisis.
There are several clear and practical steps that LMU can take to become a more sustainable campus.
Abolish single-use plastic.
Despite being one of my least favorite dining options on campus, there is one thing the Lair does right: it offers reusable plates and cutlery. Almost every other dining location on campus, from the Lion’s Den to Iggy’s Diner to Qdoba, only serve food in disposable containers, many of which are plastic. Every one of these dining halls should offer only reusable plates.
This may raise issues of convenience — what if I want to buy a poke bowl at Kikka and eat it on my way to U-Hall? The answer is simple. Put in place cutlery drop-off locations across campus. That way, you can purchase a mug of coffee at the Den and drop the mug off next to Seaver, without creating unnecessary waste.
This could be applied to all food products on campus, not just those that are made to order. Plastic water bottles should be replaced with glass cups. Pre-made plastic-wrapped sandwiches and sushi plates should instead be available in glass or ceramic containers that can be dropped off and reused. If LMU is concerned that students would not return containers, they could charge students for the price of the container at the time of purchase and reimburse them when the container is dropped off.
Eliminate unnecessary swag.
Single-use plastic and useless plastic are two sides of the same coin. How many stickers, plastic glasses, pens and uncomfortable t-shirts have you collected over your time at LMU that you have never used?
Not only are these a waste of money, they also contribute to the mounting piles of trash accumulating around the Earth. LMU should eliminate all this swag and impose a limit on the amount of consumption-oriented plastic products that LMU organizations can purchase. If the university wants to make new students feel at home upon arriving to LMU, a single high-quality item of the student's choice from the bookstore would be much more appreciated than mounds of cheap items that will immediately end up in the back of a closet or in someone’s trash.
Cut down on food waste.
Almost every on-campus lecture or event tries to lure students with the same tagline: there will be free food. At almost all of these events that I have attended, at least half of said food goes uneaten, adding to the 133 billion pounds of food that are wasted every year in the U.S. Wouldn’t it be more useful if instead these events offered food vouchers, so that those who are actually hungry can make their way to an on-campus dining hall and purchase a full meal? For that matter, shouldn’t events capture students on the basis of their content, not a promise of snacks?
In the past, service organization Sursum Corda tried to mitigate this problem through their Food Recovery Network. Sursum Corda president Ashley Salisbury explained, “We used to go to Roski's and they would give us a box of food that hit its sell-by [date] and we would go through it and pick out the ones [that] still looked good and take it to a church in Venice that would then give it out to anybody that needed it.” However, the program has been stagnant since the return to campus following COVID-19. LMU should make sure that this program is always in place, and expand it to all dining halls on campus, not just Roski’s.
On this note, LMU should also expand its composting program. Many food-related items on campus are labelled as compostable, but few students are aware of the option (or willing) to go to Hannon and Tenderich to compost their waste. Compost bins should be available at every residence hall and near the main dining halls of the University. Without practical options to compost, having compostable items is nothing more than greenwashing.
Invest in green energy.
The LMU student body is considerably well-funded, with an ASLMU budget of half a million dollars. That is enough to generate approximately 185 Kilowatts of electricity in solar panels, or the amount of electricity necessary to power more than 17 typical households for a year.
Of course, not the entire budget can be allocated to solar panels, but if even a fraction of what now goes to events and swag were used to fund renewable energy, LMU could become a much greener campus.
On the note of energy, the University could also improve by reducing energy consumption from its faculty and staff. How often have you walked through University Hall at night and found several offices with their lights on? Or seen an otherwise dark apartment whose living room light is still on? Energy use can escalate when it is not us paying for our electricity. One option would be to mandate sensor-operated lights that turn off when no one is in an office or room. Another option—if electricity usage per room can be tracked—would be to establish an expected electricity consumption level, charge those who exceed it and reimburse those who consume less than expected.
It is easy to blame others for crises, like climate change. Blame the oil companies! But who funds the oil companies, if not car owners like you and me? Blame the one percent; Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the like! But more than 19 million Americans are in the 1 percent, on a global scale. In fact, the typical American family belongs to the top 10 percent.
This does not mean that structural, systematic change is not necessary. It does mean, however, that it is our responsibility to check our own consumption levels and work towards a shift in culture that values things less and sustainability more.
This is the opinion of Veronica Backer Peral, a senior triple major in applied mathematics, computer science and history from Pasadena, CA. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.