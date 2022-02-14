This spring semester has brought about a number of unexpected changes because of the omicron variant and labor shortage on campus, whether it be with dining locations or classes. However, one truly unexpected change has hit some of the School of Film and Television (SFTV) students with surprise, and for those in the animation department, it's unclear why this change needed to happen.
SFTV implemented a new policy regarding access to the Communication Arts Building, limiting hours that facilities could operate, initially closing from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. all week. This marked a sharp change from the 24/7 access students used to enjoy.
"Upon return to in-person learning in the fall, SFTV reviewed all operation policies to ensure alignment with University return to campus policies and to ensure a safe learning environment that promotes student health and well-being," said Laura Greenlee, the head of physical production for SFTV.
"My understanding is that they want to restrict access to the building and so they have implemented reduced hours for no longer 24/7 access," said Josh Morgan, a senior lecturer of animation and computer science and animation technical services engineer. "Prior to the policy change, the animation department and I believe the School of Film and Television, as a whole, had 24/7 access to the labs."
"It was actually kind of a bit of a selling point for our program," continued Morgan, "or should I say, it's something that we would tell prospective students that they had 24/7 access, and it is, as far as I know, a typical policy for animation programs in L.A. and across the country."
As someone who manages the labs in the animation department, Morgan has been vocal in his opposition to this change and how it has impacted students who use the labs. Through lobbying and discussions with Campus Safety Services and Facilities Management, hours for SFTV have since been expanded an extra hour earlier to what the current hours of availability are now, leaving a closed period from midnight to 6 a.m.
The concerns Morgan and many animation students have center on not only the reduced amount of time available to work, but also how directly the policy impacts when animation majors work.
Greenlee explained that this shortened availability at SFTV, "provides an abundant window of access for students to work in large blocks of time, around a variety of work and class schedules, while eliminating a number of safety concerns."
However, as many animation majors can attest, they usually work through the night directly after classes in the same labs where they have courses.
"We do have a fair number of evening classes. A lot of our classes [run] from the 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m. range, so we do have a three-hour block of classes in most evenings," said Professor Morgan. "A lot of our students tend to work in the labs. A lot of our students tend to work in the labs at night after the late evening classes."
"My schedule is Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. classes, which means I am prioritizing my nighttime over my daytime," said Adam Galles, a junior animation major. "For me, it's quieter, it's nicer and it fits in my schedule. Even if my sleep schedule may be a little bit irregular, such as from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., which is like two hours shifted backwards, it still means the time [when] I'm working is more shifted toward the nighttime because that's [when] my classes are."
"[Last semester,] I'd be working on my storyboard assignments from 8 p.m. or maybe 10 p.m. to, say, 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.," said Andreas Barberia, another junior animation major. "I need that lab access to be able to get my projects done on time by the deadline."
Some also questioned what the security risks were, given the past several years of 24/7 access without noticeable stress, including the first semester back from the pandemic.
"I don't see why there's as many security risks, and I don't see why this would continue because for the last three years that I've been on campus, we've kept it open, and I don't see why it has to close now," said Galles.
"We never experienced many problems with the lab having 24/7 open lab access," said Barberia.
In fact, this reduction in hours might have been too secure for SFTV's own good. Despite some emails about recent changes, the relatively unannounced reduction in normal building hours led to some students attempting to get into the buildings at their normally scheduled hours in the night for work only to end up being locked out without warning.
Galles also cited how these changes accompanied a complicated time-logging system for labs that require multiple log-ins and QR codes, which despite emails talking about the procedure from SFTV, faced reluctant students who saw them as unnecessary.
"They would assume we weren't using our computers, even though they were half-full or almost always full, generally," said Galles.
Admittedly, locking down SFTV, which encompasses more than just animation majors, during nighttime hours doesn’t affect all of the school's students equally, but there are concerns about the knock-on effects from other majors.
“[Animation majors] are the ones who are here until like 3 a.m.,” said Piper Jones, a freshman film, television and media studies and management and leadership double major. “As far as I know, as a first-year, the only people that I know that stay here overnight are the animation majors, but I'm sure later on film production majors are also here.”
Overnight access to SFTV, especially the animation labs, is a near necessity for many animation students that have classes going into the night for overnight projects that require a lot of time and love. Those projects are going to be substantially impacted by this policy change, to the detriment of students' education and the work produced by those students during nights of crunch time.
"I don't know if people really grasp how [many] man-hours it takes to make one second of animation to the quality of level that you want to be of a thesis project that you want to put forwards," said Galles. "Because for a lot of these students, it's how they're going to get into the industry. It's how they're going to make their mark, and if this is not good, they're not going to make it."
As it stands, the current scenario that locks those students out with no concern or knowledge of their work promises little safety in exchange for lots of confusion.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
