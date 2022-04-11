Several weeks ago, I noticed an ad for an LA Times article entitled: Lonely in LA? These 21 places and experiences will help you embrace it. Despite being a college student immersed in a large, accepting community, I dug in eagerly — it was of such use to me that it inspired this article. In the three years since I came to Los Angeles, leaving behind a different life in St. Louis, I have found LA to be intermittently lonely. There are times when I feel close with others, and long stretches in between where I feel misunderstood. My feelings are not unique; loneliness affects nearly everyone at some point in their lives, and the cause is more complex than the number of people around you. It shouldn't be threatening.
As the LA Times article makes clear, LA has a reputation for being a lonely city — partially due to the inimitable need for a car, but also symptomatic of such a massive and eclectic place –– and this can be especially noticeable in the first year or two of college. Many students come from other places, don’t have cars and are intimidated by the sheer size of LA. So while it might be inevitable at times, loneliness is not inherently bad. It can be a catalyst for self-discovery, and knowing how to maintain happiness on your own is of lifelong importance. Without further ado, here are five spots for LMU students that have catered to my lonesome main-character needs.
1. The Roof of U-Hall
This one is terrific because, what it really is, is a private balcony version of the bluff. To access it, you’ll need to walk to the west end of U-Hall, a boxy-coliseum-type courtyard with fountains and ivy-covered staircases cutting to the top. Once you’ve climbed up, you’ll have roughly a football field of soft grass and a sweeping view of the bluff –– all to yourself. There is a path up there leading back to the U-Hall bridge on the East end, and this is one of the nicest yet most secluded areas at LMU. Bring a blanket and take some time off from everything to reflect while soaking in the view. A journal can be a handy addition to this foray as well.
2. The Den
Everyone on campus knows where it is, but the Den is still the underground king of campus dining. The pastries and coffee are of unusual quality, the vibrations peaceful and artful. It is a great spot to feel the community around you without the pressure of needing to introduce yourself to anyone: pop in headphones, do some homework, drink a coffee and enjoy the feeling of togetherness. A prime location for when you want to be alone, with other people around.
3. The Belly of LSB
This is a weird one, and I’ll admit you probably need a car to enjoy it. Even then, it may not be for everyone, but there is something auspicious about the very bottom of the spiraling Life Science parking garage. Directly under the glass-and-metal STEM palace, it burrows much deeper than I believe most people realize –– its 6 levels are never completely full. Driving all the way into its murky depths at a late hour of the day (when it is sure to be empty) is a haunting sort of atmosphere. It may be the place on campus where you can feel the furthest from anyone, which is oddly comforting during a period of loneliness –– even for a short time.
4. The Bluff by the Mbongi Spot
Duh. The area of the Bluff next to the Mbongi Spot (formerly the Bird’s Nest) is a sanctuary. A sun-soaked patch of golf course grass overlooks one of the most picturesque Bluff views, and the styled Mbongi Spot cabin is absolutely worth a look around if it’s unlocked. Either way, this spot on the Bluff is a somewhat obvious but no less effective spot for meditation, music, coffee or a few deep breaths between classes. It offers the pinnacle of LMU’s prodigious landscaping, and a sneaky trail in the garden to the right of the building (facing the Bluff) leads to a little-known Bluff hideaway.
5. Empty U-Hall Classroom
This tip is for anyone who needs solitary time to study. The library, while beautiful, is often jam-packed. I am the type to try and corner a study room without a reservation, which usually leads to being asked to leave after an hour or two, and I find it hard to focus in the common areas –– a crowd of people all trying to be as quiet as possible is somehow infuriating to me. Every cough or sip of a drink feels like it’s being broadcast to the room over the PA. So, an alternative I have found success with is poking around U-Hall until I find an open empty classroom, which is possible at any hour of the day. Shut the door, kick back and take all the time you need to crank out an essay in perfect silence. And when you’re ready for a break, the food options, indoor arboretum and airy paths of U-Hall make it an ideal spot to stretch your legs in between stints of writing.
This is the opinion of Luke Veltz, a junior journalism major from St. Louis, MO. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
