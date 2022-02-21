For the Japanese American community, Feb. 19 is the Day of Remembrance. For me, it’s a day of conflicting feelings and not knowing where to stand or what to say.
The Day of Remembrance is a day to commemorate the Japanese American people who were incarcerated in internment camps during World War II, as a result of Executive Order 9066 signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. Being heavily involved in API Student Organizations on campus and having many friends that identify as Asian-American, I recognize the gravity and importance of this day.
In fact, as a member of the executive board for Nikkei Student Union, I am currently helping plan our annual retreat to the Manzanar War Relocation Center, one of the ten incarceration camps that were located around the U.S. during WWII. However, every time I engage in conversations about it, there is a sense of diffidence that I cannot shake.
This sense of uncertainty and shyness comes from the fact that having been born and raised in Japan and all of my ancestry from mainland Japan, I identify as Japanese, not Japanese American. My parents and grandparents did not immigrate to the U.S., and I was the first person in my family to come here for college or even speak English.
Given the history of how the attacks by Japanese forces were the reason that instigated the internment camps, my identity as Japanese categorizes me as the perpetrator, rather than the victim, of the incarcerations. Although I cannot take personal blame for what happened given the complicated U.S-Japan relationship during and post WWII, I am incredibly self-aware and unsure of what to say when I discuss this matter with my Japanese American peers. It leaves me wondering, where do I stand in all of this?
The thing is, we may cook rice the same way, our parents may have disciplined us similarly and we may even look the same physically, but there are fundamental ways in which I, as a Japanese or Asian individual, differ from my Japanese American or Asian American counterparts. There are cultures and experiences that second-generation, third-generation Asian Americans—whose parents, grandparents or even ancestors further up the line immigrated to the U.S.—share that I simply cannot speak to.
For example, I never grew up being the minority. Being Japanese in a country that is 98.1% ethnically Japanese, I have always been the majority — which is a completely different story from my Asian American peers who grew up only making up 7% of the overall U.S. population. I never had kids tell me in the school cafeteria that my lunch smelled weird, because everyone else was eating the same thing.
Similarly, when talking about the debate over affirmative action, I cannot offer my opinion or argue from the standpoint of an Asian American student. I have had a very different experience applying to colleges as an international student, and therefore I do not possess the qualifications to give my input representing the Asian American community.
In the same ways, there are experiences that I have gone through, such as jumping through absurd amounts of hurdles to obtain a student VISA that my Asian American peers cannot speak to. They did not have to apply to ridiculously competitive scholarships to fund studying in the U.S. because unlike foreigners such as myself, they are most often eligible to apply for federal financial aid and work-study.
Therefore, you cannot expect us to speak for each other about our experiences.
I feel the issue is that there is currently not enough representation of the Asian or the Asian American community, which causes us to feel pressured to talk on each other’s behalf. Especially at schools like LMU, which can feel incredibly white-dominant at times, I have found myself in situations where I am the only student of Asian ethnicity and because of that, I’ve been expected to talk on behalf of the Asian American experience. I have felt pressure to represent Asian American voices on various political and social issues even when I do not feel comfortable, or when I feel that I do not qualify to do to speak on such issues.
By all means, I am not saying that I or any other Asian individuals shouldn’t engage in conversations about Asian American issues in the U.S. or vice versa. In fact, through my time at LMU, by being part of the API community and exchanging meaningful discussions with my Asian American peers, I have learned so much about what it means to be ethnically Asian in this country and the pride and culture that comes with it. That being said, it is always important to note that I am not personally talking from an Asian American perspective and I cannot speak on their behalf, and therefore, other non-Asian individuals should not expect me to do so.
I think this speaks to the bigger problem in our country today, in which people have the tendency to overgeneralize what being “Asian” means. When the term “Asian” is used, people tend to imagine individuals of East Asian descent who are smart, hard-working and reserved that are often used to illustrate the model minority myth.
In reality, the Asian population in the U.S. is one of the most diverse, representing people with roots from over 20 different countries, all with their own unique culture and history. They also have very different experiences from each other, with a lot of the Southeast Asians from countries like Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines, who, with a darker complexion, face colorism in ways that East Asians typically do not. Moreover, it is important to note that Asian Americans have the largest income gap, as well as disparities in health care and education compared to any other racial groups in America.
So next time you find yourself expecting the one Asian kid in class to speak up about the Asian American issue being discussed, remember that “Asian” and even “Asian American” can mean a lot of different things to different people and that we all have different experiences on which we draw. Don’t get us all mixed up.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.