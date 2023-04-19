Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive topics, including suicide.
146,300 transgender youth have lost or are at risk of losing access to gender-affirming care, according to research conducted by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Currently 77,900 transgender youth live in states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming care, and 68,400 transgender youth in live states considering legislation.
This is unacceptable.
I’ve known I was a girl since I was six years old, yet each time I said the words “I want to be a girl,” I was dismissed and rejected — leaving me terribly confused. Trapped in a blue bedroom in outfits specifically made for a little boy, I sat on the quilt adorned with sailboats and I knew something was wrong.
Of course I had an affinity for skirts, the color pink and Britney Spears, but my inner turmoil was much deeper than that. The only role models I met on pages and screens were women, and they shared the only things I knew to be true about myself. I carried the weight of this dilemma for years, but the rejections won the war. I stopped declaring that I was a girl and diluted my personality until it was gone.
In silence, there was one thing I couldn’t ignore: my future — and I was terrified. The image of my shoulders broadening and voice dropping was a future I sought to run from. To cope with my fears, I convinced myself I had no future because living to watch myself become a man would have ended my life.
Six years after my first declaration, I came out as transgender at 12 years old. With the support of my parents, hours of therapy and many doctor’s visits, I started puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, which saved my life. However, this care is now in jeopardy; at least 16 states have passed laws restricting or banning transgender youth from receiving this same gender-affirming care that turned my life around. Three of these states' policies force children currently transitioning to end treatment within six months, and at least 17 other states are currently exploring similar legislation.
Under this legislation, transgender youth will be forced to detransition.
The implications of these vicious laws extend beyond the act of banning gender-affirming care. Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150, considered one of the most controversial LGBTQ+ bans in the country, mandates which bathrooms students can use in public schools, limits discussion of gender and sexuality and enables teachers to refer to students by their gender assigned at birth.
The Protect Children's Innocence Act, currently awaiting review in Congress, reflects similar attacks on gender-affirming care, but explicitly restricts any and all “procedures for the purpose of changing the body of an individual to correspond to a sex that differs from the individual's biological sex," according to a summary of a bill. The fact that any members of Congress are more concerned with ensuring Americans maintain their “biological sex” is frightening.
Currently, none of the bills enforce gender presentation satisfying gender assigned at birth, which reveals a critical aspect of what it means to transition and how poorly understood it is in this country.
Hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers are entirely reversible, and not even required for any transition because each journey is individual. I’ve always looked at my transition as two journeys parallel to one another — the first is the emotional journey I’ve embarked on, and the second is the medical. In every way, these paths intersect and have been equally life-saving for me, but only one is under attack.
Though my physical body has evolved since I began my transition at 12 years old, the growth of my person has been exponential. However, trans happiness is not under attack; lawmakers appear only to care about the potential for a child’s body to reproduce.
“Sterilizing and castrating children in the name of new gender ideology is wrong. That plain truth is somehow controversial in today’s world. I called for us to stop these sick experimental treatments, and I look forward to getting the bill,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on House Bill 1125.
Reeves is just one of many politicians who care more about decisions made for someone’s own body than he does for their ability to be happy.
I didn’t have a name for it as a child, but my gender dysphoria was so consuming that I was certain I didn’t know how to smile. When I saw a camera and heard the word, “cheese,” I tried my best to open my mouth as wide as possible, unsure if I even was doing it right because I rarely smiled authentically.
Since I was twelve years old, I was asked “Have you heard the surgery?” What’s in my pants is nobody's business, but my own. However, these policies fear surgical alteration, but accessing procedures including but not limited to: bottom surgery, top surgery are difficult to procure under the age of 18. Denying trans youth HRT and puberty blockers — which are both reversible — is absurd.
On the surface, my childhood should have been just fine: My family was kind, I was fed, there was a roof over my head, but I was still severely unhappy for 12 years. I finally know how to smile, yet a concerning majority of American politicians don’t care that transgender people find happiness. The spoken word and written attacks, which could soon become law, signify politicians are threatened that transgender people are making choices to alter our own bodies.
Gender-affirming care has not only improved the mental health of transgender youth, but it’s effectively reduced suicide rates. Trans youth who received gender-affirming care, including hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers, were associated with 60% lower odds of moderate to severe depression and 73% lower odds of suicide over a period of one year, according to a study conducted by JAMA Open Network.
Today, I’m so far from where I was at 12 years old: I’ve undergone years of hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgery, legal name change and gender change on my passport and birth certificate. Many have told me that I’ve finished my transition and that is far from the truth. At this point in my transition, I’m in a highly privileged position, but I can’t give up on my community.
Unequivocally these policies will kill trans kids, who aren’t privileged as I was, or who live in a state where this legislation has been implemented. Fully reversible gender-affirming care is being denied by people who don’t understand trans people. These policies will kill trans kids for absolutely no reason.
The attack on transgender youth was carefully crafted; the fear-mongering has already happened, and if it continues to grow, so will the suicide rates of transgender youth. Most importantly, the argument is baseless — these powerful politicians are banning care that is reversible. Silent allyship has to end; it's time to stand and vote to save transgender youth.
If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988-273-TALK or text 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor. Contact Student Psychological Services at LMU for confidential care at (310) 338-2868, located on the second floor of the Burns Recreation Center. For emergencies, call 911.
