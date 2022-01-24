This week marks the long-awaited return to in-person classes after the two-week-long period of Zoom classes announced on Dec. 21 of last year. Many will be happy to finally be free of the less fulfilling experience of online instruction in favor of the full college experience, and all that entails.
"I prefer no Zoom," said Jack Saggio, a sophomore film and television production major.
"We kind of got a taste of in-person classes, and then had to go online again," added Hayden Ramirez, a sophomore undeclared business major. "[Professors] know they don't like it, they know we don't like it; I enjoy their patience that they have for us."
Despite the good news, there still remains the chance that this second return to in-person classes will also be temporary, and that another sudden shift in schedule is just on the horizon.
Not only is the chance likely, but it should also be expected.
This most recent return to Zoom classes was announced suddenly and was over just as quickly. This quickness shows how such policy can come at a moment's notice, with little room for preparation the way a normal semester might allow, but with the consequences of a radically different year.
"We got notified sometime before the start of the semester that the first two weeks of class would be online, and that we would be notified close to the end of that two week period of what was going to happen after that," said Dr. Vincent Coletta, a physics professor at the University, when explaining how the second Zoom instruction period was communicated to professors and students.
"And then very close to the end of that period, we were all speculating that this was going to continue, mostly, we thought that. And then we found out, no, we are ending the online and going back in person," continued Dr. Coletta.
Some students and professors have already discussed the chance of increased cases or a new variant leading to a return to Zoom classes, either as individual courses return online or for the whole school.
"I have an infectious disease course, and [my professor and I] were talking about this," said Amara King, a sophomore animation major, "and she said that 'Yes, we're probably going to be back on Monday,' but she can't guarantee that we'll be here for the entire semester."
It's not just those who are familiar with epidemiology talking about this, other professors in other disciplines are concerned about the future of this semester.
"I have a screenwriting professor who basically told us that right now things aren't that great, and that she's willing to go back in-person," said Jinan Jiha, a sophomore animation major, "just [that] she's going to push it off for a little bit because she doesn't feel that safe, and she doesn't want the students to feel unsafe at the moment."
Of course, this isn't the case for all students; some are still expecting—or at least hoping—that in-person classes will stay for the remainder of the semester, and that the days of Zoom classes will not continue to be planned for.
"As of right now, I haven't heard anything [about returning to online classes]," said Saggio. "Everyone's kind of working with what they're emailing us, which is [that] we're going to be in-person. No one's really foreboding anything."
"Same with me," said Ramirez. "They just said they'll let me know when they hear anything."
In some respects, I agree with the optimists that there's good reason to be hopeful about the future of COVID-19 on campus. While this month still saw the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the University since the beginning of the pandemic, the severity of all LMU-linked cases is not publicly known and the dominant omicron variant is a far less severe variant of the COVID-19 virus that will likely begin to be treated more like the seasonal flu.
"It's a difficult thing by any measure, but we all speculate that 'why don't we just go back, this is no worse than it was before, why didn't we just go back in the beginning?'" said Dr. Coletta. "Because it has made a lot of extra work to find this out and we prepare our classes one way and we find, 'OK, no, we're going to do the other way,' and it's hard to respond instantly to that. It takes days of work to prepare that."
A third return to Zoom classes at this point, especially if it resembles the second Zoom period with a semi-open campus, would only draw more anger and less enthusiasm for current students and prospective applicants.
Even then, those optimistic about the return to semi-normalcy still fear the potential of an outbreak on campus setting everything back again.
"With everyone coming back and bringing God-knows-what from God-knows-where," said Saggio, "there's definitely a possibility for that. But if we can get through this, I think we'll get through this semester."
More mild cases of COVID-19 still mean more cases of COVID-19, and speaking as someone who recently got over a mild case of COVID-19, it still isn't just nothing. Under our current county guidelines, cases still put a strain on the stability of in-person classes with isolating students and faculty, even if almost everyone who gets it will get by fine.
This makes Zoom classes a preferable alternative to having students or faculty miss classes, but also a policy with such broad applicability that the entire semester could feasibly end up online.
Right now, the biggest issues involve communication. Since everything is up in the air, both professors and students have no view of the path ahead of them, which can default to worst-case or unplanned scenarios.
"Your guess is as good as mine, I don't know," said Dr. Coletta, when asked whether the return to Zoom classes was likely. "I don't know. I hope not, 'cause this is a better way to teach a class."
"I think there should have been more communication with the faculty and particularly with the faculty senate before these decisions were made, and to the best of my knowledge, that didn't happen," said Dr. Coletta.
"There certainly wasn't discussion, 'should we do this or not?'" said Dr. Coletta, "That's something the faculty should've been consulted on, particularly the faculty senate."
Besides better communication, there are some other things that we can do on our own to make sure that we don't have another scare at the University and prevent going back to Zoom in the first place, namely being up-to-date on vaccinations—not just COVID-19, but also the flu and other diseases—testing and smart mask-wearing in needed situations.
There's no need to double-mask or wash everything down for this milder variant, but also don't pretend it's over when people are still getting sick in unprecedented numbers. Being more moderate, more communicative and more flexible should be the takeaway from the past two years of the COVID-19 policy on campus, rather than being overly-relaxed or overly-restrictive.
"I think it'll be profitable if everybody continues mask safety and is pretty adamant about [COVID-19] restrictions," said King.
For now, enjoy getting the partially-full college experience of in-person classes, having a beautiful campus and getting to see friends you made in the fall semester again. Just be ready if and when we all retreat to our dorms and apartments for the third round of Zoom classes.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
